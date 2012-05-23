PRAGUE May 23 Increasing renewable power production pushed Czech spot power prices lower, while the front-year contract eased, tracking a fall in oil prices, traders said on Wednesday.

Day-ahead power fell 2.30 euros to 40.30 euros ($51.41) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market. Power for Thursday on Czech market operator OTE was down 1.73 percent at 40.78 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point carbon showed wind power output in Germany increasing to 5.8 GW and solar power to between 6 GW and 17 GW. "In total, all hours will see increasing renewable production," its analyst said.

Further along the curve, the June contract gained 55 cents to 39.65 euros, while Czech Cal '13 lost 20 cents to 47.30 euros in the over-the-counter market, with traders saying the contract still had room to rise.

The contract was assessed at 47.20 euros in late afternoon trading on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

"Cal '13 is still trading around the same level, and everybody is waiting for an impetus from outside the power market, such as an outcome of the Greek crisis and movement of oil," one trader said.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract edged 10 cents lower to 48.65 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Bosnia's first quarter power output fell nearly 24 percent to 3,263 gigawatt-hours due to the worst drought in nearly 40 years, while power imports rose 71 percent in the hydro-dependent nation, the state statistics agency said.

Hungarian and Slovak companies have signed a deal to build a 115-kilometre natural gas link by 2015 between the two central European countries to cut reliance on Russian gas, they said on Wednesday.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX bourse fell to 40.64 euros from 46.87 euros, while electricity for Thursday on Poland's POLPX decreased to 177.97 zlotys ($52.41) from 179.57 zlotys.

Oil fell on growing hopes of a deal between Iran and the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, which eased fears of oil supply disruption, while concerns over the debt crisis in the euro zone and a slowing Chinese economy weighed on demand expectations.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 2.3 percent to 6.84 euros a tonne at 1435 GMT. ($1= 0.7838 euros) ($1 = 3.3959 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Will Waterman)