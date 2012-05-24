* Prices mixed along the curve

* Wind generation forecast at 3.1 GW, solar at almost 7 GW

* Poland gas operator eyes Czech NET4GAS

PRAGUE, May 24 Czech day ahead prices edged up on Thursday as forecasts for declining wind generation in the region offset an expected rise in solar production as long-term prices stayed stuck on a record low, traders said.

Electricity for Friday delivery rose 30 cents to 40.60 euros ($51.09) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, leaving the spread to neighboring Germany at around 90 cents.

Prices along the curve were mixed with the front month slipping 5 cents to 39.60 euros and July delivery gaining 35 cents to 40.15 euros.

Cal '13 baseload was steady at 47.20 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe to remain at the contract's all-time lowest level.

"People are waiting to see what will happen with Greece and oil prices," one trader said.

Demand in the Czech Republic was forecast to decline slightly to 7.1 GW with wind production in Germany forecast to fall to 3.1 GW and solar generation rising to nearly 7 GW, according to data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was up 4 cents to 48.70 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Key European power, gas and coal forward prices have dropped below important support levels as fears of a chaotic Greek euro exit and falling German business morale weigh on markets.

Poland's gas network operator Gaz-System will file an initial offer of interest to buy Czech gas transmission system operator NET4GAS, the company's head said on Thursday.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange crept up to 178.88 zlotys ($51.24) from 177.97 zlotys while electricity for Friday on Hungary's HUPX rose slightly to 41.83 euros from 40.64 euros.

Brent crude oil rose to around $106 a barrel on Thursday as reports of a hiccup in talks with Iran over its nuclear programme balanced weak economic data from China and Europe.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were unchanged at 6.80 euros a tonne at 1309 GMT. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) ($1 = 3.4909 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn,; editing by James Jukwey)