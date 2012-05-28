* Healthy renewable forecast caps spot gains

* Czech Cal '13 rises to 47.80 euros

* Bulgaria reconnects 1,000 MW reactor

PRAGUE, May 28 Czech day ahead power climbed higher on Monday on renewed demand following a holiday in much of Europe while long-term prices rose with fuels in a quiet market, traders said.

Electricity for Tuesday delivery rose 7.30 euros to 39.40 euros ($49.30) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market in light trade due to the Pentecost holiday observed in a number of countries, including Germany and France.

Forecasts for higher renewable supply, however, capped gains for spot prices. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany more than tripling to 4.8 GW with solar steady at 5.6 GW.

Cal '13 baseload was assessed 25 cents higher at 47.80 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe as carbon also gained. But some traders said the bounce was temporary due to the problems in the euro zone.

"It was pretty dead today because of the holiday," one trader said. "Cal '13 got a boost as winter gas was rising and crude went up."

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose 19 cents to 48.80 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX.

Bulgaria's nuclear power plant Kozloduy said it had reconnected one of its two 1,000 megawatt units after fixing a technical problem that shut the Soviet-made reactor on Saturday.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX jumped to 37.42 euros from 23.68 euros while electricity for Tuesday rose to 181.41 zlotys ($51.93) from 174.21 zlotys on Poland's POLPX.

Brent crude oil rose above $107 per barrel on Monday as fears of a euro zone break-up receded but Middle East oil supply worries resurfaced after minimal progress in talks over Iran's nuclear programme.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 1 cent to 6.92 euros a tonne at 1323 GMT. ($1 = 0.7992 euros) ($1 = 3.4930 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn,; Editing by Jane Merriman)