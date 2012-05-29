* Czech Cal '13 rises to 48 euros
* Serbian water levels forecast flat
* Spot rises in Hungary and Poland
PRAGUE, May 29 Forecasts for lower renewables
production in the region and stronger demand pushed Czech spot
power sharply higher on Tuesday while long-term prices rose for
a second straight day, traders said.
Electricity for Wednesday surged nearly 15 percent higher to
45.30 euros ($56.80)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter
market, trading right around the day ahead price in neighbouring
Germany.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind generation in Germany dipping by more than half to 2.6 GW
with solar slipping to 5.4 GW. Czech consumption was forecast to
rise to 7.2 GW.
Few contracts were seen trading along the curve but Czech
Cal '13 baseload gained 40 cents, or nearly 1 percent, to 48
euros in the over-the-counter market.
"Gas and coal were slightly higher but the contract was
oversold," one trader said.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
rose 69 cents to 49.53 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's
EEX.
Germany's federal power network regulator said it wanted to
speed up the switch from nuclear to renewable energy by moving
faster to expand the grid, in the hope of avoiding a "power gap"
that would hurt Europe's largest economy.
The Czech Republic, the top seller of carbon units in the
Kyoto carbon market, has sold 12.5 million emission rights to
Japanese conglomerate Mitsui, a Czech government official said.
Serbian water levels for power generation were forecast
flat through June 5 after they mainly rose last week.
Day ahead in Hungary rose to 45.37 euros from 37.42 euros
while electricity for Wednenday delivery on Poland's POLPX rose
to 190.68 zlotys ($54.94)from 181.41 zlotys.
Crude oil fell towards $106 a barrel on Tuesday as the euro
lingers near 2-year lows on renewed fears of eurozone debt
contagion, counterbalancing bullish sentiment from renewed fears
of Middle East supply disruptions.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
were down 1 percent to 6.73 euros a tonne at 1357 GMT.
($1 = 0.7976 euros)
($1 = 3.4707 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson)