* Czech Cal '13 falls to 47.80 euros

* Wind generation forecast at 2 GW, solar at 4.3 GW

* Spot rises in Hungary, steady in Poland

PRAGUE, May 30 Czech spot power rose on Wednesday, underpinned by forecasts for lower renewables and nuclear supply, while long-term prices eased as fuels declined and due to continuing worries over economic prospects for Spain and the euro zone, traders said.

Electricity for Thursday delivery gained 1.45 euros to 46.75 euros ($58.61)per megawatt hour as data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind and solar generation in Germany falling to 2 GW and 4.3 GW, respectively.

The strong spot price and nuclear outages also helped prop up weekend and week ahead contracts as well as the front month, which climbed 15 cents to 39.95, traders said.

Cal '13 baseload fell nearly 1 percent to 47.80 euros in afternoon trade on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, reversing two straight days of gains, as coal and gas dipped. Third and fourth quarter contracts also fell.

"The spot is strong but a windy weekend could drive it back down," one trader said. "Spreading fear about Spain is having an effect on the Cal."

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 53 cents to 49.01 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 46.65 euros while electricity for Thursday was steady on Poland's POLPX at 189.05 zlotys ($54.50).

Brent crude oil fell on Wednesday, as fears intensified about the future of Spain's banks, while China signaled it was not planning a large stimulus package, dimming demand prospects.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 2.6 percent to 6.47 euros a tonne at 1333 GMT. ($1 = 0.7977 euros) ($1 = 3.4686 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Anthony Barker)