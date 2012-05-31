* Czech day ahead rises above German spot

* Wind generation forecast at 10.5 GW

* CEZ mulls sale of two coal-fired plants

PRAGUE, May 31 An expected surge in wind generation in the region drove Czech day ahead down nearly 12 percent on Thursday as spot prices rose above those in neighbouring Germany due to few sellers on the Czech market, traders said.

Electricity for Friday delivery dipped 5.50 euros to 41.25 euros ($51.12) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, trading about 40 cents above Germany's day-ahead price.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for Czech consumption falling headed into the weekend with wind production in Germany rising nearly five-fold to 10.5 GW.

"The lower solar production is more than offset by significantly higher levels of wind power production in Germany," Point Carbon analysts wrote.

Further along the curve prices fell with the front month down 35 cents to 39.60 euros. Cal '13 baseload declined 15 cents to 47.50 euros as the contract continued to reverse gains seen earlier in the week as euro zone futures weighed.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 35 cents to 48.70 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX.

Czech power group CEZ invited bidders to buy two of its biggest coal-burning power plants to end a long-running uncertainty over future coal prices.

The European Commission gave Poland two months two months to demonstrate it is complying with electricity market laws designed to stimulate competition and security of supply.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 41.91 euros from 46.65 euros while electricity for Friday declined to 178.06 zlotys ($50.20)from 189.05 zlotys on Poland's POLPX.

Oil edged up as buyers moved back in after Wednesday's heavy sell off, but continuing nervousness around the demand outlook and the eurozone crisis kept oil on course for its biggest monthly percentage drop in two years.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 2.3 percent to 6.35 euros a tonne at 1243 GMT. ($1 = 0.8069 euros) ($1 = 3.5468 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)