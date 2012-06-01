* Czech Cal '13 falls to 47.30 euros

* Wind production forecast below 3 GW for Monday

PRAGUE, June 1 Czech power for the next working day rose on Friday as renewable supply in the region was forecast to fall sharply at the start of the week, traders said.

Electricity for Monday delivery rose to 45.75 euros ($56.57)per megawatt hour from the Friday delivery price of 41.25 euros in the over-the-counter market.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany was expected to fall to below 3 GW for Monday from Friday's level of nearly 9 GW. Solar forecasts were also lower at 2.7 GW.

"Wind power production is expected to drop around 6.8 GW (and) solar production is expected significantly down as well," Point Carbon Analysts wrote.

Trading was light along the curve. Cal '13 baseload fell 15 cents to 47.30 euros in afternoon trade on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. The front month dipped 50 cents in the over-the-counter market.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract declined 7 cents to 48.55 in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX.

Greece may suffer power cuts later this year unless its international lenders allow an emergency cash injection into electricity producers to allow them to buy fuel, the chief of Greece's biggest utility PPC said on Friday.

Power for Monday in Hungary rose to 45.75 euros from 41.80 euros in the over-the-counter market while no trades were seen for electricity for the next working day in Poland. Sunday delivery traded at 150 zlotys ($42.11).

Oil fell below $100 a barrel on Friday for the first time since October 2011 as weak manufacturing data from China and the euro zone debt crisis raised concerns of a slowdown in demand for fuel.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 1 percent to 6.29 euros a tonne at 1152 GMT. ($1 = 0.8088 euros) ($1 = 3.5619 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson)