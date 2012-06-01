* Czech Cal '13 falls to 47.30 euros
* Wind production forecast below 3 GW for Monday
PRAGUE, June 1 Czech power for the next working
day rose on Friday as renewable supply in the region was
forecast to fall sharply at the start of the week, traders said.
Electricity for Monday delivery rose to 45.75 euros
($56.57)per megawatt hour from the Friday delivery price of
41.25 euros in the over-the-counter market.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind
generation in Germany was expected to fall to below 3 GW for
Monday from Friday's level of nearly 9 GW. Solar forecasts were
also lower at 2.7 GW.
"Wind power production is expected to drop around 6.8 GW
(and) solar production is expected significantly down as well,"
Point Carbon Analysts wrote.
Trading was light along the curve. Cal '13 baseload fell 15
cents to 47.30 euros in afternoon trade on the Prague-based
Power Exchange Central Europe. The front month dipped 50 cents
in the over-the-counter market.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
declined 7 cents to 48.55 in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX.
Greece may suffer power cuts later this year unless its
international lenders allow an emergency cash injection into
electricity producers to allow them to buy fuel, the chief of
Greece's biggest utility PPC said on Friday.
Power for Monday in Hungary rose to 45.75 euros from 41.80
euros in the over-the-counter market while no trades were seen
for electricity for the next working day in Poland. Sunday
delivery traded at 150 zlotys ($42.11).
Oil fell below $100 a barrel on Friday for the first time
since October 2011 as weak manufacturing data from China and the
euro zone debt crisis raised concerns of a slowdown in demand
for fuel.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
were down 1 percent to 6.29 euros a tonne at 1152 GMT.
($1 = 0.8088 euros)
($1 = 3.5619 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson)