* Czech Cal '13 rises to 47.40 euros

* Serbian water levels seen mainly rising

* Spot gains in Poland and Hungary

PRAGUE, June 5 Czech day ahead power rose on Tuesday, supported by a decline in renewable production in the region as long-term prices rebounded after hovering near record lows a day earlier, traders said.

Electricity for Wednesday delivery gained nearly 3 percent to 47 euros ($58.73) in over-the-counter trade, amounting to about a 75 cent discount to the day ahead price in neighboring Germany.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind production in Germany falling sharply to 2.5 GW and solar generation at 3.3 GW.

"Renewable production is dropping significantly, especially in the peak hours," Point Carbon analysts wrote.

Trading was thin further along the curve with few contracts seen changing hands. Cal '13 baseload rose 20 cents to 47.40 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, up from all-time lows the contract neared a day earlier.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract gained 15 cents to 48.60 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Serbian water levels for power generation were forecast to mostly rise through June 12 after they fell last week on all rivers except the Tisa, Serbia's hydrometeorological service said.

Poland's utilities will have a total of 3.0 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Thursday, data from grid operator PSE Operator showed.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose slightly to 183.73 zlotys ($52.24)from 181.99 zlotys while electricity for Wednesday rose to 47.24 euros from 43.75 euros.

Oil prices slid towards $98 a barrel as demand expectations were hit by another round of poor data from the euro zone and comments by the International Energy Agency (IEA) that oil prices were still a threat to the global economy.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 3 cents to 6.50 euros a tonne at 1356 GMT. ($1 = 0.8003 euros) ($1 = 3.5169 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)