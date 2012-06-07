* Spot down in Czech Republic, Hungary, up in Poland
* Czech Coal escalates coal price war by ending contract
PRAGUE, June 7 Czech long-term electricity
prices fell on Thursday, with the front-year contract revisiting
its all-time low on weak coal prices and worries about the euro
zone, traders said.
Cal '13 baseload fell 45 cents to 47 euros ($58.74) in
over-the-counter trade. It was assessed at 47.20 euros, or down
10 cents from a day ago, on the Prague-based Power Exchange
Central Europe, returning to its lowest level since it began
trading in January 2010.
"Apart from a weak sentiment and the euro zone worries,
weaker coal prices for the next year is the main reason behind
the fall," one trader said.
Day-ahead power shed 30 cents to 37.70 euros per
megawatt-hour in the OTC market on an expected increase in
renewable production and warmer temperatures, despite rising
demand following a holiday in neighbouring Germany.
"Wind and solar ... play their high cards and help to
equalize the increase in consumption after the holiday. The
bridging day effect, higher temperatures and the weekly business
cycle will limit the increase in consumption, though," Thomson
Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote.
Miner Czech Coal has pulled out of a contract to supply coal
to 360 MW power station Elektrarny Opatovice, saying the company
had failed to make payments for supplies.
The announcement marked another shot in an escalating
conflict over future prices of lignite, which is a major fuel
source for the Czech power industry, including CEZ, the biggest
utility in central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
lost 11 cents to 48.35 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
Day-ahead power on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 40.44
euros from 42.29 euros, while power for Friday on Poland's POLPX
rose to 162.05 zlotys ($46.90) from 156.93 zlotys.
Brent crude reversed earlier losses and neared $102 on
Thursday due to a surprise move by China's central bank to cut
interest rates to shore up slackening economic growth.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
were up 1 cent to 6.46 euros a tonne at 1519 GMT.
($1 = 0.8001 euros)
($1 = 3.4551 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela, editing by Jane Baird)