* Spot down in Czech Republic, Hungary, up in Poland

* Czech Coal escalates coal price war by ending contract

PRAGUE, June 7 Czech long-term electricity prices fell on Thursday, with the front-year contract revisiting its all-time low on weak coal prices and worries about the euro zone, traders said.

Cal '13 baseload fell 45 cents to 47 euros ($58.74) in over-the-counter trade. It was assessed at 47.20 euros, or down 10 cents from a day ago, on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, returning to its lowest level since it began trading in January 2010.

"Apart from a weak sentiment and the euro zone worries, weaker coal prices for the next year is the main reason behind the fall," one trader said.

Day-ahead power shed 30 cents to 37.70 euros per megawatt-hour in the OTC market on an expected increase in renewable production and warmer temperatures, despite rising demand following a holiday in neighbouring Germany.

"Wind and solar ... play their high cards and help to equalize the increase in consumption after the holiday. The bridging day effect, higher temperatures and the weekly business cycle will limit the increase in consumption, though," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote.

Miner Czech Coal has pulled out of a contract to supply coal to 360 MW power station Elektrarny Opatovice, saying the company had failed to make payments for supplies.

The announcement marked another shot in an escalating conflict over future prices of lignite, which is a major fuel source for the Czech power industry, including CEZ, the biggest utility in central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract lost 11 cents to 48.35 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Day-ahead power on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 40.44 euros from 42.29 euros, while power for Friday on Poland's POLPX rose to 162.05 zlotys ($46.90) from 156.93 zlotys.

Brent crude reversed earlier losses and neared $102 on Thursday due to a surprise move by China's central bank to cut interest rates to shore up slackening economic growth.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 1 cent to 6.46 euros a tonne at 1519 GMT. ($1 = 0.8001 euros) ($1 = 3.4551 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela, editing by Jane Baird)