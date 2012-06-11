* Cal '13 steady at under 47 euros amid thin trading
* Polish, Hungarian spot nearly flat
WARSAW, June 11 The Czech front-year power
contract remained stuck at an all-time low amid thin trading on
Monday, while power prices for the next working day rose due to
low output of solar and wind energy in the region, traders said.
The Cal '13 baseload was assessed at 46.93 euros ($58.51) on
the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, or 2 cents below
the price from Friday. The contract traded at 46.95 euros in the
over-the-counter market.
Electricity for Tuesday delivery rose to 45.85 euros per
megawatt-hour from 44.50 euros in the OTC market.
Traders said turnover was low due to the absence of a number
of market participants, who left for an event on market coupling
taking place in Brno.
"Everyone is waiting for some action in the fourth quarter,"
a trader said. "But this could change if there is a drought or
big solar."
The trader added, "I think the spot is up because of cloud
coverage over Europe and almost no wind."
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
fell 6 cents to 47.95 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's
EEX.
Day-ahead power on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 45.35
euros from 45.59 euros, while power for Tuesday on Poland's
POLPX rose to 184.59 zlotys ($53.44) from 183.95 zlotys.
Poland's utilities will have a total of 2.8 gigawatts of
power offline for maintenance on Wednesday, data from grid
operator PSE Operator showed on Monday.
Brent crude oil rose above $100 on Monday after a weekend
rescue package for Spanish banks calmed fears of an imminent
euro zone collapse and the breakdown of nuclear talks between
the U.N. and Iran renewed concerns over oil supplies.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
rose 1.4 percent to 6.79 euros a tonne at 1340 GMT.
($1 = 0.8021 euros)
($1 = 3.4542 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)