* Cal '13 steady at under 47 euros amid thin trading

* Polish, Hungarian spot nearly flat

WARSAW, June 11 The Czech front-year power contract remained stuck at an all-time low amid thin trading on Monday, while power prices for the next working day rose due to low output of solar and wind energy in the region, traders said.

The Cal '13 baseload was assessed at 46.93 euros ($58.51) on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, or 2 cents below the price from Friday. The contract traded at 46.95 euros in the over-the-counter market.

Electricity for Tuesday delivery rose to 45.85 euros per megawatt-hour from 44.50 euros in the OTC market.

Traders said turnover was low due to the absence of a number of market participants, who left for an event on market coupling taking place in Brno.

"Everyone is waiting for some action in the fourth quarter," a trader said. "But this could change if there is a drought or big solar."

The trader added, "I think the spot is up because of cloud coverage over Europe and almost no wind."

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 6 cents to 47.95 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Day-ahead power on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 45.35 euros from 45.59 euros, while power for Tuesday on Poland's POLPX rose to 184.59 zlotys ($53.44) from 183.95 zlotys.

Poland's utilities will have a total of 2.8 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Wednesday, data from grid operator PSE Operator showed on Monday.

Brent crude oil rose above $100 on Monday after a weekend rescue package for Spanish banks calmed fears of an imminent euro zone collapse and the breakdown of nuclear talks between the U.N. and Iran renewed concerns over oil supplies.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, rose 1.4 percent to 6.79 euros a tonne at 1340 GMT. ($1 = 0.8021 euros) ($1 = 3.4542 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)