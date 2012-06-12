* Cal'13 hits new low of 46.6 euros

* Polish and Hungarian spot prices rise

WARSAW, June 12 The Czech front-year power contract dropped to a new all-time low on Tuesday, following a slide in Germany's benchmark power contract as Europe's failure to support the carbon market led to a drop in carbon permits, traders said.

The Cal '13 baseload was assessed at 46.60 euros ($58.30) on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, or 30 cents below the price from Monday's closing. The contract traded at 46.60 euros in the over-the-counter market.

The benchmark German Cal '13 fell 20 cents to 47.75 euros on Germany's EEX, while EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, lost 1.3 percent to 6.61 euros a tonne at 1256 GMT.

"EUAs went down a bit again after yesterday's rally, and the long-term German contract is down too. The Czech market is just following it," a trader said.

"Things are not really looking good. Everybody is expecting something to happen with EUAs, but it just does not happen. The European Union is just more interested in Spain."

However, electricity for Wednesday delivery rose to 47.90 euros per megawatt-hour from 44.50 euros in the OTC market as solar power in the region was expected to fall below the seasonal average, Thomson Reuters' Point Carbon analyst wrote in a daily report.

Day-ahead power on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 48.56 euros from 45.35 euros.

Power for Wednesday on Poland's POLPX rose to 189.63 zlotys ($55.12) from 184.59 zlotys.

"We have an interesting situation in cross-border trade. We have full exports and no imports from Sweden. Once that changes prices will no longer be that high," a trader from Poland said.

Crude oil futures fell close to $97 a barrel on Tuesday, extending losses on fears the euro zone debt crisis will worsen and hurt the global economy, threatening demand growth, while OPEC is seen likely to keep production levels unchanged.

Coal-reliant Poland has pitched itself against the other 26 members of the European Union ahead of a debate on a low carbon energy future this week, EU sources said. ($1 = 3.4401 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 0.7993 euros) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, editing by Jane Baird)