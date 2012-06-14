* Spot falls across CEE
PRAGUE, June 14 The Czech front-year power
contract hit a fresh low due to euro zone worries, while
forecasts for warmer temperatures and increasing solar power
output drove spot power down, traders said on Thursday.
Czech Cal '13 baseload was assessed at 46.55 euros ($58.64),
down 1.35 euros from a day ago, the contract's lowest level
since it began trading in 2010 on the Prague-based Power
Exchange Central Europe (PXE).
"There's no bearish signal for the contract, and it's down
on the euro zone worries ahead of Greek elections this weekend,"
a trader said.
Day-ahead power lost 4.6 euros to 42.25 euros per
megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market. The Czech market
operator OTE cleared power for Friday at 42.02 euros, or almost
10 percent lower from the price paid for Thursday delivery.
"Consumption is dropping toward the afternoon, given higher
temperatures and the weekly business cycle. Solar is picking up,
especially in the morning, whereas wind in Germany ... ease the
supply balance in the afternoon," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
analysts wrote.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 baseload
lost 22 cents to 47.60 euros.
Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 42.09 euros
from 46.28 euros, while power for Friday on Poland's POLPX
exchange declined to 180.58 zlotys ($52.72) from 189.13 zlotys.
Oil prices slipped to $97 with investors and traders
reluctant to add to positions ahead of a meeting later in the
day of oil producer group OPEC and Greek election result which
should deliver some clarity as to whether Greece will stay in
the euro.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
rose 5 cents to 6.85 euro a tonne at 1537 GMT.
($1 = 0.7953 euros)
($1 = 3.4250 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela, editing by Jane Baird)