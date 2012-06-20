* Slovakia trades as high as 119 euros

* Spot falls in Poland, soars in Hungary

PRAGUE, June 20 Day-ahead power for the Czech Republic fell on Wednesday due to lower demand but rose for Slovakia in a market split that traders said might be due to limited cross-border capacity around the region sending prices higher in some areas.

Day ahead fell 5 percent to 47.80 euros ($60.59)per megawatt hours in Czech market operator OTE's daily auction while Slovak spot power rose more than 6 percent to 53.53 euros on the same exchange.

Slovak electricity for delivery in hours 22 and 23 soared to 119 euros and 110 euros, respectively.

"Hungary's HUPX was pretty high so that may be a reason as capacity from Austria is limited and next week capacity between Slovakia and Hungary will be cut," one trader said.

Further along the curve, Cal '13 was unchanged at 46.65 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe as coal rose while the front month fell half a percent to 38.40 euros.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose 8 cents to 47.77 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX.

Britain-based Energy Financing Team (EFT) on Wednesday agreed to a 350 million euro ($443.7 million) loan deal with China Development Bank to fund the construction of a 300 megawatt coal-fired plant in northern Bosnia.

In Poland, day ahead on the POLPX exchange fell to 193.85 zlotys ($57.93) from 194.81 zlotys while electricity for Thursday jumped by more than 6 euros to 57.51 euros on Hungary's HUPX.

Brent crude oil fell on Wednesday, pinned near 17-month lows, hit by worries over Spain's high borrowing costs and prospects for global demand growth.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down more than 2 percent to 7.42 euros a tonne at 1402 GMT. ($1 = 0.7889 euros) ($1 = 3.3466 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Anthony Barker)