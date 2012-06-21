* Czech Cal '13 recovers from all-time low

* Wind generation forecast to double to 7 GW

* Czech, Slovak power prices converge

PRAGUE, June 21 Lower demand headed into the weekend and increased renewable supply dragged Czech day ahead power lower on Thursday as prices converged in the Czech and Slovak market a day after they had split, traders said.

Electricity for Friday delivery tumbled 18 percent to 39.35 euros ($49.98)per megawatt hour on Czech market operator OTE's daily auction with a surge of renewables playing a large role in driving down the price.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany more than doubling to 7 GW with solar production jumping to 5.6 GW from 2.5 GW.

"Fundamentally it looks bearish," Point Carbon analysts said. "Wind power is increasing, putting pressure especially on the peak hours."

Further along the curve, the Czech Cal '13 contract touched a fresh all-time low in early trading before recovering to 46.55 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, which was 5 cents down from Wednesday's close.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 fell 9 cents to 47.60 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX.

"I would expect euro zone worries to keep pressure on the Cal," one trader said.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX fell to 173.98 zlotys ($52.22)from 187.11 zlotys while electricity for Friday fell nearly 20 euros to 39.72 euros.

Brent crude oil hit an 18-month low of $91 per barrel on Thursday as the outlook for economic growth darkened, pointing to lower-than-expected energy consumption worldwide.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down more than 0.5 percent to 7.47 euros a tonne at 1341 GMT. ($1 = 0.7873 euros) ($1 = 3.3316 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)