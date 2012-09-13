* CEE day ahead trades 8 euros above Germany * Wind production forecast above 10 GW * Hungarian spot price diverges from Czech Republic, Slovakia PRAGUE, Sept 13 Central European spot power fell on Thursday on a surge of wind power in the region as the price in Hungary diverged slightly from the Czech Republic and Slovakia, traders said. Electricity for Friday delivery tumbled 23 percent to 41.62 euros ($53.64) per megawatt hour in the Czech Republic and Slovakia on market operator OTE's daily auction where the Hungarian price came in at 41.71 euros. Traders attributed the drop to forecasts for a steep increase of renewable production in Germany, where the day ahead price on the EEX exchange was surpising 8 euros below CEE spot power at 33.33. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon forecast wind production soaring to above 10 GW from about 1.4 GW. "We didn't expect 8 euros," one trader said. "We thought it would be 1 or 2 euros. The wind was not correctly valued in the German over-the-counter market and sellers pushed the price down on the exchange." Further along the curve, the front month fell 10 cents to 48.40 euros while Cal '13 baseload rose 5 cents to 48.65 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was steady at 48.79 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange. Poland's energy market regulator URE turned down a request by gas monopoly PGNiG to raise its gas tariff, leaving it to cope itself in mitigating the impact of costly Russian gas purchases on its results. Poland's utilities will have a total of 4.8 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Saturday, data from grid company PSE Operator showed on Thursday. Day ahead on Poland's power exchange POLPX fell to 178.30 zlotys ($55.96) from 186.66 zlotys. Oil futures rose above $116 a barrel on Thursday as investors awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve announcement, expected to include more stimulus action to bolster the economy of the world's biggest oil buyer. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had fallen half a percent to 7.91 euros a tonne at 1157 GMT. ($1 = 0.7759 euros) ($1 = 3.1861 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn, editing by William Hardy)