* CEZ reconnects Temelin unit 1 to grid * Renewables forecast lower for Monday * Polish utilities to have 5.2 GW offline on Sunday PRAGUE, Sept 14 CEE day ahead electricity fell slightly on Friday, trading above Germany for a second straight day as the Hungarian price diverged from that of the Czech Republic and Slovakia, traders said. The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary combined their day ahead markets earlier this week but the prices have diverged the past two days with Hungary trading a touch higher. For Saturday, the Czech Republic and Slovakia fell a little less than 1 percent to 41.33 euros ($53.34)per megawatt hour as Hungary dipped half a percent to 41.49 euros, according to Czech market operator OTE. The CEE price represented around a 3 euro discount to Germany where traders said a scheduled outage of a nuclear facility would take 1,500 MW off the grid. Adding to supply in the Czech Republic, Czech utility CEZ has reconnected its 1,013 MW unit 1 to the grid after the nuclear reactor was shut down for 48 days for planned maintenance. "Germany again surprised to the downside," one trader said. Power for the next working day as data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed a steep drop in renewables on Monday with wind generation in Germany forecast at 2.3 GW and solar production at 4.2 GW. Further along the curve, the front month gained 30 cents to 48.70 euros while Cal '13 baseload rose 5 cents to 47.65 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract gained 5 cents to 48.66 cents on Germany's EEX exchange in afternoon trade. Slovak gas pipeline operator Eustream has taken a 15 percent stake in the Central European Gas Hub, boosting efforts to increase liquidity in central and southeastern Europe. In Poland, data from the grid operator showed utilities would have a total of 5.2 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Sunday. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell slightly to 175.98 zlotys ($55.38)from 178.30 zlotys. "Unlike in the region, we haven't seen the price move to much in the past days, though we also had a lot of wind for today and tomorrow and the price fell a few zlotys," a Polish trader said. "But if the price falls, many hardcoal-fired plants are switched off as they don't want to produce at a loss and the price levels." Brent crude rose for the seventh straight session climbing above $117 a barrel on hopes for stronger global demand for oil after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched an aggressive programme to stimulate the economy. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had fallen almost 1 percent to 7.74 euros a tonne at 1235 GMT. ($1 = 0.7748 euros) ($1 = 3.1779 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)