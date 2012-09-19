* Wholesale power trade freezes in Romania after ban
PRAGUE, Sept 19 Czech electricity for 2013
delivery sunk to a near seven-week low on Wednesday as worries
about the euro zone economy weighed and gas, oil and carbon
fell, traders said.
The Czech Cal '13 contract dipped 20 cents to 46.90 euros
($61.23) per megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange
Central Europe, the lowest level since touching 46.70 euros on
July 30.
Poland's benchmark long-term Cal '13 contract also declined,
falling to an all-time low of 189 zlotys ($59.88)in the
over-the-counter market, traders said.
"Those who did not sell when baseload was at 210 zlotys are
now complaining," one trader said.
"Some traders have a strategy to sell at abstract high
levels and if it doesn't work then so be it, they sell at the
market price. And what we're seeing now is the result of such
thinking."
Spot prices fell 1 percent to 52.93 euros on the Czech,
Slovak and Hungarian exchanges, all of which linked up their
day-ahead markets last week.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind generation in Germany falling to 3 GW with solar production
off slightly to 4.2 GW.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
fell 15 cents to 47.85 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX
exchange.
Wholesale electricity trading was frozen in Romania on
Wednesday with traders staring into blank screens a day after
the Balkan country's energy regulator banned deals outside of
the state-owned OPCOM physical spot market.
Renewable energy developers said they would take Bulgaria's
energy regulator to court and alert Brussels over what they
called "illegal" new fees on wind and solar installations that
will deal a heavy blow to the sector.
Data from Poland's grid operator showed the country's
utilities would have a total of 3.7 gigawatts of power offline
for maintenance on Friday.
Brent crude oil futures fell to a six-week low on Wednesday,
as the market digested comments from the world's largest oil
exporter Saudi Arabia that it would take action to keep prices
in check, raising expectations of increased supply.
EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU
carbon contract, had fallen 2 percent to 7.31 euros a tonne at
1303 GMT.
($1 = 0.7660 euros)
($1 = 3.1561 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn and Maciej Onoszko; Editing by
Anthony Barker)