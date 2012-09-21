* German wind production for Monday pegged at 8.3 GW * CEZ reconnects Temelin unit 1 to grid * CEE day ahead prices diverge, Hungary soars PRAGUE, Sept 21 Czech Cal '13 power fell on Friday with some traders predicting a further decline for the benchmark contract due to rising renewable generation that will pressure spot prices, traders said. Baseload electricity for 2013 delivery fell 5 cents to 47.15 euros ($61.07) per megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe after hitting a 7-week low earlier in the week. "The contract has room to go down a little bit more, especially with renewable generation pressuring the spot in the next few days," one trader said. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany rising to a peak of 8.3 GW for Monday with solar production at 2.8 GW. The healthy renewable output also drove down spot prices with Czech power for the next working day falling to 43.25 euros from the Friday delivery price of 50.80 euros. The Czech and Slovak day ahead price converged at 38.26 euros on regional exchanges but Hungary soared to 67.58 euros with peakload coming in at 90.41 euros. The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary combined their power markets earlier this month, though prices have decoupled a number of times and often traded above Germany. "It is hard to say how much the coupling affects the premium to Germany," the trader said. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 3 cents to 47.90 euros in afternoon on Germany's EEX exchange. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 172.33 zlotys ($53.79) from 182.55 zlotys. Data from the grid operator showed the country's utilities would have a total of 4.5 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Sunday. Czech utility CEZ said it has reconnected the 1,013 MW unit 1 at its Temelin nuclear power plant to the grid after shutting the reactor down earlier this week for minor repair works. Oil rose above $111 a barrel, extending gains from a 1-1/2 month low hit in the previous session, as Libya's precarious security situation and lower North Sea production stoked supply concerns. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had fallen more than 3 percent to 7.43 euros a tonne at 1246 GMT. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) ($1 = 3.2040 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Anthony Barker)