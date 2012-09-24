* Czech Cal '13 lowest since July 23
* Warmer start to winter expected
* CEE spot prices rise, Hungary diverges
PRAGUE, Sept 24 Czech power futures fell on
Monday with the benchmark Cal '13 contract hitting a two-month
low on worries of low future energy demand in an uncertain
economy and expectations for a warm start to winter, traders
said.
The Czech front month fell 2.6 percent to 46.25 euros
($60.07) per megawatt hour while November delivery tumbled 4.5
percent to 49.85 euros in the over-the-counter market.
The Czech Cal '13 slipped 50 cents to 47.60 euros on the
Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, the lowest level
since touching 46.55 euros on July 23 as oil and carbon both
fell.
Forecaster WSI said Europe would see a warmer-than-average
start to the winter season, in a first glimpse of weather
conditions in December, a month which has set new energy demand
records in Europe in recent winters. [ID:nL5E8KO2AQ}
CEE day ahead power gained on regional exchanges with Czech
and Slovak prices rising to 45.31 euros on falling renewables.
Tuesday delivery in Hungary jumped to 62.44 euros, diverging
gain from its central European counterparts.
The prices in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary,
which combined their day ahead markets earlier this month, also
represented a premium to Germany, which traded at 44.42 euros on
the EPEX spot market exchange.
The benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 43 cents to 47.40
euros on Germany's EEX exchange in afternoon trade.
"The markets have decoupled again," one market participant
said. "Most of the flows are moving from Slovakia to the Czech
Republic."
Around the region, data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany falling to 5.7
GW from 9.8 GW and solar production dipping to 3.3 GW.
Bulgaria will put up for sale its 33 percent stakes in two
Bulgarian power distribution companies controlled by Czech power
utility CEZ in November, after the financial
regulator approved the sale documents.
Poland's top power producer PGE must pay Swiss
trader Alpiq 43 million euros ($56 million) plus interest for
failing to fulfil a power delivery contract, a Vienna-based
arbitration court ruled.
Data from the Polish grid operator showed Poland's utilities
would have a total of 3.6 gigawatts of power offline for
maintenance on Wednesday.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 182.53 zlotys
($57.37) from 175.99 zlotys. The Cal '13 fell 0.7 zlotys to
188.50 zlotys in over-the-counter trade.
"The market is a bit drowsy and the Cal '13 is falling
again," one trader said. "The weather is nice. It is relatively
warm and nobody feels the urge to buy power."
Brent crude oil fell below $110 a barrel, dragged down by a
firm dollar and worries over weak global economic growth after
disappointing German data.
EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU
carbon contract, had fallen more than 2 percent to 7.30 euros a
tonne at 1259 GMT.
($1 = 0.7699 euros)
($1 = 3.1815 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn and Maciej Onoszko; editing by Jason
Neely)