* Czech Cal '13 lowest since July 23 * Warmer start to winter expected * CEE spot prices rise, Hungary diverges PRAGUE, Sept 24 Czech power futures fell on Monday with the benchmark Cal '13 contract hitting a two-month low on worries of low future energy demand in an uncertain economy and expectations for a warm start to winter, traders said. The Czech front month fell 2.6 percent to 46.25 euros ($60.07) per megawatt hour while November delivery tumbled 4.5 percent to 49.85 euros in the over-the-counter market. The Czech Cal '13 slipped 50 cents to 47.60 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, the lowest level since touching 46.55 euros on July 23 as oil and carbon both fell. Forecaster WSI said Europe would see a warmer-than-average start to the winter season, in a first glimpse of weather conditions in December, a month which has set new energy demand records in Europe in recent winters. [ID:nL5E8KO2AQ} CEE day ahead power gained on regional exchanges with Czech and Slovak prices rising to 45.31 euros on falling renewables. Tuesday delivery in Hungary jumped to 62.44 euros, diverging gain from its central European counterparts. The prices in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, which combined their day ahead markets earlier this month, also represented a premium to Germany, which traded at 44.42 euros on the EPEX spot market exchange. The benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 43 cents to 47.40 euros on Germany's EEX exchange in afternoon trade. "The markets have decoupled again," one market participant said. "Most of the flows are moving from Slovakia to the Czech Republic." Around the region, data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany falling to 5.7 GW from 9.8 GW and solar production dipping to 3.3 GW. Bulgaria will put up for sale its 33 percent stakes in two Bulgarian power distribution companies controlled by Czech power utility CEZ in November, after the financial regulator approved the sale documents. Poland's top power producer PGE must pay Swiss trader Alpiq 43 million euros ($56 million) plus interest for failing to fulfil a power delivery contract, a Vienna-based arbitration court ruled. Data from the Polish grid operator showed Poland's utilities would have a total of 3.6 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Wednesday. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 182.53 zlotys ($57.37) from 175.99 zlotys. The Cal '13 fell 0.7 zlotys to 188.50 zlotys in over-the-counter trade. "The market is a bit drowsy and the Cal '13 is falling again," one trader said. "The weather is nice. It is relatively warm and nobody feels the urge to buy power." Brent crude oil fell below $110 a barrel, dragged down by a firm dollar and worries over weak global economic growth after disappointing German data. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had fallen more than 2 percent to 7.30 euros a tonne at 1259 GMT. ($1 = 0.7699 euros) ($1 = 3.1815 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Maciej Onoszko; editing by Jason Neely)