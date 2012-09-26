PRAGUE, Sept 26 CEE day-ahead power fell on Wednesday on forecasts for higher wind power generation in the region while long-term prices fell as worries about the euro zone weighed on fuels, traders said.

Czech and Slovak electricity for Thursday fell 6.3 percent to 46.06 euros ($59.70) per megawatt-hour (MWh) on regional exchanges while Czech day-ahead traded at 46.75 euros in the over-the-counter market, en par with Germany.

Hungary's day-ahead declined 12 percent to 46.28 euros, remaining above the Czech and Slovak markets.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind power output in Germany rising to close to 4.3 GW from around 2 GW, while solar generation was seen falling slightly to 2.7 GW.

"Consumption is expected slightly down as cloud cover is expected to drop somewhat," a Point Carbon analyst wrote.

Further along the curve, the front month lost 25 cents to 46.25 euros and front quarter delivery shed 25 cents to 47.60 euros. Cal '13 baseload was assessed 7 cents lower to 46.73 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 5 cents to 47.55 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX.

Poland will launch the initial public offer of its 50-percent stake in ZE PAK, the country's No.5 electricity producer, in the fourth quarter as part of a $3 billion privatisation plan, the company said.

Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX rose to 188.66 zlotys ($59.22) from 185.95 zlotys.

Brent crude oil fell more than $1 per barrel to below $110, weighed down by a stronger dollar, worries over growth and the euro zone debt crisis as Greece faced its biggest anti-austerity strike for months.

EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract fell 0.3 percent to 7.46 euros a tonne at 1300 GMT. ($1 = 0.7715 euros) ($1 = 3.1857 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Alison Birrane)