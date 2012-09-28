* Czech power for Monday up to 48 euros
* Turnover low because of bank holiday
* Polish utilities to have 8.4 GW offline on Sunday
SOPOT, Poland, Sept 28 Czech next-working-day
power prices rose on Friday on expectations of less wind output
in thin bank holiday trading, traders said.
Electricity for Monday rose 1.50 euros to 48 euros
($61.74)per megawatt-hour. Czech and Slovak baseload power for
Saturday settled at 36.77 euros, while Hungary's spot traded at
40.21 euros.
Earlier this month, the three countries combined their
day-ahead power markets and since then prices have largely
traded in line while drifting above Germany's a number of times.
"Nothing extraordinary is going on today because of the St
Wenceslas day," a trader said.
Thomson Reuters' Point Carbon analysts expect wind output to
drop to 2.9 gigawatts (GW) on Monday from 5.5 GW on Friday.
The Czech Cal'13 was flat at 47.15 euros, while its German
peer lost 3 cents to 47.95 euros in afternoon trading on EEX.
Power for Saturday on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 172.78
zlotys ($53.67) from 182.22 zlotys.
Poland's utilities will have a total of 8.4 gigawatts of
power offline for maintenance on Sunday, data from grid company
PSE Operator showed on Friday.
Oil prices were firmer above $113 on Friday as plans for
economic reform in Spain temporarily eased investor concerns
about Europe's debt crisis, while heightened tensions between
Israel and Iran also provided support.
EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU
carbon contract, rose slightly to 7.90 euros a tonne at 1217
GMT.
($1 = 3.2191 Polish zlotys)
($1 = 0.7775 euros)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; editing by Jason Neely)