* Czech Cal '13 rises 25 cents to 46.60 euros * Central European day ahead prices converge higher * Serbian water levels forecast flat PRAGUE, Oct 16 The Czech Cal '13 contract rose with coal and carbon on Tuesday from an all-time low while forecasts for a sharp fall in wind generation in the region sent central European day-ahead prices higher, traders said. Baseload electricity for 2013 delivery rose 25 cents to 46.60 euros ($60.28) per megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. This was up from a Monday close of 46.35 euros, which represented the contract's all-time low. "Coal and carbon are up today," one market participant said. Central European spot prices converged higher with Czech, Slovak and Hungarian day ahead contracts rising nearly 7 percent to 44.56 euros on regional exchanges. This was above the EPEX spot for Germany which traded at 42.07 euros. The three central European countries combined their day-ahead markets in September to help provide better supply for the region but since then Hungary has helped to narrow - and often erase - the typical Czech and Slovak discount to Germany. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany falling to more than 3 GW to 4.2 GW and solar production at 2.9 GW. "The outlook for tomorrow is bullish," Point Carbon analysts wrote. "Significantly less wind power, most likely fewer solar power, where the uncertainty is high, and potentially higher consumption." Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose 24 cents to 47.15 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange. Serbian water levels will be flat through October 23 after they fell last week on all rivers except the Danube and Morava, Serbia's hydrometeorological service said in a weekly forecast. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 179.40 zlotys ($56.70)from 177.44 zlotys. Polish Cal '13 settled at 182.98 zlotys on the exchange. Oil eased towards $115 as investors cashed in and ample supplies and hefty stockpiles in top consumer the United States weighed. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had risen nearly 3 percent to 7.90 euros euros a tonne at 1305 GMT. ($1 = 0.7730 euros) ($1 = 3.1642 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jason Neely)