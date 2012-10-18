* CEE power for Friday falls 3 pct to 41.16 euros * Czech Cal'13 flat at 46.70 euros WARSAW, Oct 18 Central European day ahead power fell slightly on Thursday, pulled down by output from renewables and expectations for higher temperatures, traders said. Czech, Slovak and Hungarian electricity for Friday delivery fell 2.9 percent to 41.16 euros per megawatt hour on regional exchanges. "We've seen the market decline from the start of the week, the peak spot dropped a lot and forwards followed. It is about supply from renewables and the fact that temperatures are not falling as much as expected," a trader said. "Definitely there are no reasons for power prices to go up now." The three central European countries combined their day-ahead markets in September to help provide better supply for the region. Further along the curve, the Cal '13 was flat at 46.70 euros on the over-the-counter market. The Hungarian Cal '13 was more or less unchanged at 55.38 euros on the exchange. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 1 cent to 47.20 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's EEX exchange. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 175.85 zlotys from 174.89 zlotys, while the Cal '13 baseload dropped slightly to 181.98 zlotys. Poland's utilities are set to have 4.6 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Saturday, data from grid company PSE Operator showed on Thursday. Brent and U.S. crude futures fell further on Thursday after a government report showed U.S. initial jobless claims rose last week by more than consensus analyst expectations. At 1241 GMT Brent December crude was 90 cents lower at $112.32. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, fell over 2 percent to 8.10 euros a tonne at 1250 GMT. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Anthony Barker)