* Czech Cal '12 rises to 55.05 euros

* Wind generation seen falling to around 4,000 MWh

* Polish day ahead steady, Hungary rises

PRAGUE, Aug 11 Czech spot power gained on Thursday as wind generation in the region was expected to fall sharply while Cal '12 baseload ticked higher along with carbon.

Electricity for Friday delivery rose more than 3.25 euros to 47.50 euros ($67.37) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, trading a touch above neighboring Germany.

Day ahead power cleared Czech market operator's daily auction up more than 11 percent to 47.01 euros as wind capacity in Germany was expected to fall to around 4,000 MWh on Friday from nearly 10,000 MWh, according to Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.

Further along the curve, the front month gained 1 percent to 53.90 euros in over-the-counter trade and Cal '12 baseload closed up a little more than half a percent to 55.05 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

The exchange also announced on Thursday it would launch its new trading system on Oct. 3 as part of a plan to draw more participants.

Elsewhere around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 30 cents to 57 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

In Poland, data from grid operator PSE Operator said Poland's top utility PGE Tauron would an halt additional 205 megawatts of power for maintenance on Saturday at its Dolna Odra power plant.

Day ahead on the country's POLPX exchange was steady at 174.54 zlotys($59.90)while electricity for Friday cleared auction on Hungary's HUPX exchange up 2.46 euros to 46.88 euros, just below the over-the-counter price of 47.65 euros.

In other markets, Brent crude fell below $106 a barrel on Thursday as investor concerns that the European debt crisis could spill over to France and harm economic growth outweighed positive data from the world's top oil consumer, the United States.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were up nearly 4 percent to 12.03 euros a tonne at 1410 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Anthony Barker) ($1 = 0.705 Euros) ($1 = 2.914 Polish Zlotys)