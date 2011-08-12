* Low wind, little solar expected
* Additional 641 MW offline in Poland
* Czech Cal '12 rises
PRAGUE, Aug 12 Czech spot power rose on Friday
with little wind and solar generation expected over the next few
days while Cal '12 baseload rose with carbon, traders said.
Electricity for Monday delivery was 47.50 euros ($67.78) per
megawatt hours in the over-the-counter market, unchanged from
the Friday delivery price and trading just below neighboring
Germany.
Day ahead cleared Czech spot market operator OTE's daily
auction up more than 1 percent to 47.61 euros, supported by
expectations for low wind levels and little solar capacity,
traders said.
The front month fell after a strong run this week fuelled by
expectations of a cold autumn while Cal '12 baseolad was up a
third a percent to 55.25 euros in late afternoon trade on the
Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
"People are thinking the weather could be cold in September,
which would make supply quite tight," one trader said.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was
up 29 cents to 57.25 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
Day ahead cleared auctions on Hungary's HUPX exchange up
almost 1 percent to 47.24 euros while power for Monday was 47.65
euros in the over-the-counter market.
Spot prices on Poland's POLPX rose to 180.44 zlotys
($61.92)from 174.54 zlotys on slightly higher demand and the
weather. Along the curve, higher carbon supported the September
and fourth quarter contract in the over-the-counter market,
traders said.
Data from grid operator PSE Operator also showed that an
additional 641 megawatts would be offline during the weekend,
bringing the total capacity under maintenance to 4 gigawatts.
"The movers are quite small, there is not much going on,
although we have some positive signs on the September and fourth
quarter contracts which rose due to a rise in EUAs," a trader
said.
In other markets, Brent and U.S. crude futures extended
gains on Friday after a report showed U.S. retail sales more in
July from the previous month.
EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon
contract, were up more almost 2 percent to 12.45 euros a tonne
at 1334 GMT.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn and Patryk Wasilewski, Editing by
Alison Birrane)
($1 = 0.701 Euros)
($1 = 2.914 Polish Zlotys)