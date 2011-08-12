* Low wind, little solar expected

* Additional 641 MW offline in Poland

* Czech Cal '12 rises

PRAGUE, Aug 12 Czech spot power rose on Friday with little wind and solar generation expected over the next few days while Cal '12 baseload rose with carbon, traders said.

Electricity for Monday delivery was 47.50 euros ($67.78) per megawatt hours in the over-the-counter market, unchanged from the Friday delivery price and trading just below neighboring Germany.

Day ahead cleared Czech spot market operator OTE's daily auction up more than 1 percent to 47.61 euros, supported by expectations for low wind levels and little solar capacity, traders said.

The front month fell after a strong run this week fuelled by expectations of a cold autumn while Cal '12 baseolad was up a third a percent to 55.25 euros in late afternoon trade on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

"People are thinking the weather could be cold in September, which would make supply quite tight," one trader said.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 29 cents to 57.25 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Day ahead cleared auctions on Hungary's HUPX exchange up almost 1 percent to 47.24 euros while power for Monday was 47.65 euros in the over-the-counter market.

Spot prices on Poland's POLPX rose to 180.44 zlotys ($61.92)from 174.54 zlotys on slightly higher demand and the weather. Along the curve, higher carbon supported the September and fourth quarter contract in the over-the-counter market, traders said.

Data from grid operator PSE Operator also showed that an additional 641 megawatts would be offline during the weekend, bringing the total capacity under maintenance to 4 gigawatts.

"The movers are quite small, there is not much going on, although we have some positive signs on the September and fourth quarter contracts which rose due to a rise in EUAs," a trader said.

In other markets, Brent and U.S. crude futures extended gains on Friday after a report showed U.S. retail sales more in July from the previous month.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were up more almost 2 percent to 12.45 euros a tonne at 1334 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Patryk Wasilewski, Editing by Alison Birrane) ($1 = 0.701 Euros) ($1 = 2.914 Polish Zlotys)