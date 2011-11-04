* Czech Cal '12 rises to 53.05 euros
* Wind generation seen below 2 GW for Monday
* U.S. firm eyes new generation in Bulgaria
PRAGUE, Nov 4 Czech power for the next working
day rose due to lower wind capacity in the region and higher
demand as temperatures were expected to turn colder, traders
said on Friday.
Electricity for Monday delivery rose to 55.65 euros
($76.48) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, up
from the Friday delivery price of 54 euros.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind
production in Germany would fall to under 2 GW on Monday, down
from more than 3 GW on Friday.
"There is not very much wind or sun forecast for Monday and
consumption will be higher," one trader said. "Curve prices went
up with other commodities because of Greece."
Cal '12 baseload closed up 0.4 percent at 53.05 euros on the
Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe after news that
Greece would not hold a referendum on the European bailout fund.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was
up 8 cents to 54.75 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's
EEX.
German and Austrian power plant availability in the week to
Nov. 11 will likely rise by 9.8 percent, due to additions across
all types of capacity, energy bourse EEX data showed on
Friday.
U.S. power company ContourGlobal is considering building
new electricity generating capacity of up to 500 megawatts in
southeastern Bulgaria to serve rising power demand in
neighbouring Turkey.
Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 64.41 euros from 56.43
euros with market participants citing lower cross border
capacity on the Slovak border as a reason. Electricity for
Saturday rose on POLPX to 221.13 zlotys ($69.79)from 216 zlotys.
Oil was up earlier in the day but then turned negative as
the euro slipped against the dollar on comments from German
Chancelloer Angela Merkel that raised doubts about the European
Union bailout fund.
EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon
contract, were down nearly 2 percent to 9.50 euros a tonne at
1509 GMT.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)
($1 = 0.728 Euros)
($1 = 3.169 Polish Zlotys)