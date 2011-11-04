* Czech Cal '12 rises to 53.05 euros

* Wind generation seen below 2 GW for Monday

* U.S. firm eyes new generation in Bulgaria

PRAGUE, Nov 4 Czech power for the next working day rose due to lower wind capacity in the region and higher demand as temperatures were expected to turn colder, traders said on Friday.

Electricity for Monday delivery rose to 55.65 euros ($76.48) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, up from the Friday delivery price of 54 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind production in Germany would fall to under 2 GW on Monday, down from more than 3 GW on Friday.

"There is not very much wind or sun forecast for Monday and consumption will be higher," one trader said. "Curve prices went up with other commodities because of Greece."

Cal '12 baseload closed up 0.4 percent at 53.05 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe after news that Greece would not hold a referendum on the European bailout fund.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 8 cents to 54.75 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

German and Austrian power plant availability in the week to Nov. 11 will likely rise by 9.8 percent, due to additions across all types of capacity, energy bourse EEX data showed on Friday.

U.S. power company ContourGlobal is considering building new electricity generating capacity of up to 500 megawatts in southeastern Bulgaria to serve rising power demand in neighbouring Turkey.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 64.41 euros from 56.43 euros with market participants citing lower cross border capacity on the Slovak border as a reason. Electricity for Saturday rose on POLPX to 221.13 zlotys ($69.79)from 216 zlotys.

Oil was up earlier in the day but then turned negative as the euro slipped against the dollar on comments from German Chancelloer Angela Merkel that raised doubts about the European Union bailout fund.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down nearly 2 percent to 9.50 euros a tonne at 1509 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane) ($1 = 0.728 Euros) ($1 = 3.169 Polish Zlotys)