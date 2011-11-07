* Czech Cal '12 rises to 54.20 euros per megawatt hour

* Colder weather expected in next few months

* Spot rises across the region

PRAGUE, Nov 7 Forecasts for colder weather drove up near-term Czech power prices on Monday while the Cal '12 contract rose on a political settlement in Greece that raised hopes of avoiding a further economic slowdown, traders said.

Baseload electricity for 2012 delivery traded 1.15 euro higher to 54.20 euros ($74.57) per megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange.

Traders said changing forecasts that now predict a colder-than-expected November and December helped push up power for next week nearly 13 percent to 62 euros and drove the front month more than 3 percent higher to 57.40 euros.

"The front months and weeks went up because of the weather," one trader said. "It is going to be colder than expected and the wind is disappearing. The peaks for the front weeks will be expensive."

In the spot market, Czech market operator OTE cleared day-ahead up nearly 6.5 percent to 55.97 euros on higher demand and less wind supply from Germany. The over-the-counter spot price was around 57.50 euros, about 25 cents below Germany.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 99 cents to 55.80 euros on Germany's EEX in late afternoon trading.

A board member of Czech grid operator CEPS said the Czechs are preparing plans to build so-called phase shifters to block wind-produced electricity flows from Germany if neighboring Poland does the same.

Czech Gas trader Vemex, partly owned by Russia's Gazprom , expects to increase its gas sales by around 12.5 percent in 2012 to 900 million cubic metres.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 234.38 zlotys ($73.94)from 227.55 zlotys while Hungary's HUPX cleared electricity for Tuesday higher at 62.41 euros, up from 58.02 euros.

Brent crude oil jumped more than $2 per barrel to more than a seven-week high on Monday on hopes Greece and Italy could resolve their debt crises and minimise the chances of a further slowdown in global economic growth.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were up nearly 4 percent to 9.78 euros a tonne at 1509 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by James Jukwey) ($1 = 0.727 Euros) ($1 = 3.170 Polish Zlotys)