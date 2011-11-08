* CEZ decreases power at Temelin unit 1
* Czech Cal '12 rises to 54.30 euros
* Serbian water levels seen falling
PRAGUE, Nov 8 Falling renewable production,
increased demand due to colder weather and an unplanned decrease
in one of Czech utility CEZ's CEZPsp.PR nuclear units
supported Czech spot prices on Tuesday, traders said.
Electricity for Wednesday delivery rose nearly 4 percent to
58.14 euros ($79.95) on Czech market operator OTE's daily
auction with peak load at 68.42 euros.
A technical glitch at unit 1 of CEZ's nuclear Temelin power
plant on Tuesday limited the block's production to 50 percent of
capacity, a utility spokeswoman said.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed temperatures
were forecast to fall and both wind and solar production to
decline in Germany to 1.2 GW and 1.8 GW, respectively.
"The calm weather leads to unusually weak wind power
production in Germany tomorrow, some 1.5 GWh/h on average lower
than today's already modest production," Point Carbon analysts
said in a daily report.
Power for next week rose 9 percent to 58.75 euros on
forecasts for colder-than-expected weather while Cal '12
baseload closed up 0.18 percent at 54.30 euros on the
Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was
up 21 cents to 56.10 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
In Romania, power production growth slowed to 2.4 percent
on the year in January-September, while imports were up 6.0
percent, National Statistics Board data showed.
Consultancy A.T. Kearney said in a report international and
European gas markets stand to see sharp price increases up to
2014, followed by oversupply and a prices slump.
Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 60.58 euros
from 62.41 euros. The over-the-counter price traded higher at 66
euros, well above Germany's spot level of around 57.90 euros.
In Poland, electricity for Wednesday cleared daily auction
on the POLPX exchange at 234.38 zlotys ($73.73), up from 227.55
zlotys.
Oil prices rose to over $115 a barrel on Tuesday as
investors said strong seasonal fundamentals and concerns about
an escalating dispute over Iran's nuclear programme outweighed
worries over Italy's sovereign debt.
EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon
contract, were up more than 2 percent to 10.17 euros a tonne at
1509 GMT.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by James Jukwey)
($1 = 0.727 Euros)
($1 = 3.179 Polish Zlotys)