* CEZ decreases power at Temelin unit 1

* Czech Cal '12 rises to 54.30 euros

* Serbian water levels seen falling

PRAGUE, Nov 8 Falling renewable production, increased demand due to colder weather and an unplanned decrease in one of Czech utility CEZ's CEZPsp.PR nuclear units supported Czech spot prices on Tuesday, traders said.

Electricity for Wednesday delivery rose nearly 4 percent to 58.14 euros ($79.95) on Czech market operator OTE's daily auction with peak load at 68.42 euros.

A technical glitch at unit 1 of CEZ's nuclear Temelin power plant on Tuesday limited the block's production to 50 percent of capacity, a utility spokeswoman said.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed temperatures were forecast to fall and both wind and solar production to decline in Germany to 1.2 GW and 1.8 GW, respectively.

"The calm weather leads to unusually weak wind power production in Germany tomorrow, some 1.5 GWh/h on average lower than today's already modest production," Point Carbon analysts said in a daily report.

Power for next week rose 9 percent to 58.75 euros on forecasts for colder-than-expected weather while Cal '12 baseload closed up 0.18 percent at 54.30 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 21 cents to 56.10 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

In Romania, power production growth slowed to 2.4 percent on the year in January-September, while imports were up 6.0 percent, National Statistics Board data showed.

Consultancy A.T. Kearney said in a report international and European gas markets stand to see sharp price increases up to 2014, followed by oversupply and a prices slump.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 60.58 euros from 62.41 euros. The over-the-counter price traded higher at 66 euros, well above Germany's spot level of around 57.90 euros.

In Poland, electricity for Wednesday cleared daily auction on the POLPX exchange at 234.38 zlotys ($73.73), up from 227.55 zlotys.

Oil prices rose to over $115 a barrel on Tuesday as investors said strong seasonal fundamentals and concerns about an escalating dispute over Iran's nuclear programme outweighed worries over Italy's sovereign debt.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were up more than 2 percent to 10.17 euros a tonne at 1509 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by James Jukwey) ($1 = 0.727 Euros) ($1 = 3.179 Polish Zlotys)