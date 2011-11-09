* Wind generation seen rising to 4.6 GW

* Czech Cal '12 falls 1.1 pct to 53.70 euros

* Day-ahead rises in Hungary, fall in Poland

PRAGUE, Nov 9 Czech day-ahead power fell on Wednesday on forecasts for an increase of wind generation in the region while a focus on Italy's debt problems weighed on long-term prices, traders said.

Electricity for Thursday fell about 3 percent to 56.35 euros ($77.80) per megawatt hour on Czech market operator OTE's daily auction, clearing 95 cents above the over-the-counter price.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point carbon showed wind generation forecasts for Germany -- which produces the bulk of the region's renewable power -- at 4.6 GW, up from 1.8 GW a day earlier.

"Even more wind is predicted for Friday," one trader said. "It's the same story for the Cal with the debt crisis and now Italy."

Further along the curve, power for the week after next rose 6.5 percent to 58.65 euros while the front month fell 1.4 percent to 56.10 euros. Cal '12 baseload dropped 60 cents to 53.70 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 56 cents to 55.45 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany' EEX.

CEZ CEZPsp.PR, central Europe's biggest utility, said prices for pre-sold 2013 and 2014 electricity have not changed much in the past months.

Russia's Gazprom expects to boost its gas sales to Europe to 164 billion cubic metres next year, up from around 151-152 bcm expected this year.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 63.80 euros from 60.58 euros, clearing about 1.55 euros above the over-the-counter price. Electricity for Thursday fell to 223.87 zlotys ($71.09) from 230.10 zlotys on Poland's POLPX.

U.S. light crude oil crude futures CLc1 fell over $2 on Wednesday as Italian bond yields reached dangerously high levels, deterring investors from demand sensitive assets.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down more than 3 percent to 9.77 euros a tonne at 1428 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane) ($1 = 0.724 Euros) ($1 = 3.149 Polish Zlotys)