* Wind generation seen rising to 4.6 GW
* Czech Cal '12 falls 1.1 pct to 53.70 euros
* Day-ahead rises in Hungary, fall in Poland
PRAGUE, Nov 9 Czech day-ahead power fell on
Wednesday on forecasts for an increase of wind generation in the
region while a focus on Italy's debt problems weighed on
long-term prices, traders said.
Electricity for Thursday fell about 3 percent to 56.35 euros
($77.80) per megawatt hour on Czech market operator OTE's daily
auction, clearing 95 cents above the over-the-counter price.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point carbon showed wind
generation forecasts for Germany -- which produces the bulk of
the region's renewable power -- at 4.6 GW, up from 1.8 GW a day
earlier.
"Even more wind is predicted for Friday," one trader said.
"It's the same story for the Cal with the debt crisis and now
Italy."
Further along the curve, power for the week after next rose
6.5 percent to 58.65 euros while the front month fell 1.4
percent to 56.10 euros. Cal '12 baseload dropped 60 cents to
53.70 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was
down 56 cents to 55.45 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany' EEX.
CEZ CEZPsp.PR, central Europe's biggest utility, said
prices for pre-sold 2013 and 2014 electricity have not changed
much in the past months.
Russia's Gazprom expects to boost its gas sales to
Europe to 164 billion cubic metres next year, up from around
151-152 bcm expected this year.
Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 63.80 euros
from 60.58 euros, clearing about 1.55 euros above the
over-the-counter price. Electricity for Thursday fell to 223.87
zlotys ($71.09) from 230.10 zlotys on Poland's POLPX.
U.S. light crude oil crude futures CLc1 fell over $2 on
Wednesday as Italian bond yields reached dangerously high
levels, deterring investors from demand sensitive assets.
EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon
contract, were down more than 3 percent to 9.77 euros a tonne at
1428 GMT.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
($1 = 3.149 Polish Zlotys)