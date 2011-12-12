* Czech Cal '12 falls to 51.55 euros per megawatt hour
* German wind production forecast at 15 GW
* Bosnia grid announces January cross-border capacity
PRAGUE, Dec 12 Czech day ahead power
tumbled on Monday due to a surge in wind production in the
region while long-term prices fell along with oil and worries
about the euro zone.
Electricity for Tuesday cleared Czech market operator OTE's
daily auction nearly 14 percent lower at 46.24 euros ($61.80)per
megawatt hour as temperatures also remained mostly above
freezing, crimping demand.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind generation in Germany surging to above 15 GW from around
7.5 GW before falling slightly on Wednesday.
"Wind power is the main price driver for tomorrow," Point
Carbon analysts wrote. "The highest level is expected to be seen
in the peak hours."
Further along the curve, the front month creeped up 10 cents
to 52.20 euros while Cal '12 baseload fell five cents to 51.50
euros in light trade on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central
Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was
9 cents lower at 52.60 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
Bosnian grid operator Nezavisni Operator Sistema (NOS) on
Monday announced the total cross-border power capacity available
for allocation in January.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 73.82 euros from 68.30
euros, continuing to trade well above its regional peers
including Germany. Electricity for Tuesday cleared Poland's
POLPX at 186.84 zlotys ($55.33), down from 196.84 zlotys.
Brent crude oil slipped below $108 a barrel on Monday as
investors worried a European deal on closer fiscal union would
not solve its debt crisis and might deepen a regional slowdown.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were down nearly 4 percent to 7.54 euros a tonne at
1450 GMT as weak energy prices eroded some gains related to the
weekend deal at the U.N. climate talks.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Keiron Henderson)
($1 = 0.7482 euros)
($1 = 3.3771 Polish zlotys)