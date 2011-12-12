* Czech Cal '12 falls to 51.55 euros per megawatt hour

* German wind production forecast at 15 GW

* Bosnia grid announces January cross-border capacity

PRAGUE, Dec 12 Czech day ahead power tumbled on Monday due to a surge in wind production in the region while long-term prices fell along with oil and worries about the euro zone.

Electricity for Tuesday cleared Czech market operator OTE's daily auction nearly 14 percent lower at 46.24 euros ($61.80)per megawatt hour as temperatures also remained mostly above freezing, crimping demand.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany surging to above 15 GW from around 7.5 GW before falling slightly on Wednesday.

"Wind power is the main price driver for tomorrow," Point Carbon analysts wrote. "The highest level is expected to be seen in the peak hours."

Further along the curve, the front month creeped up 10 cents to 52.20 euros while Cal '12 baseload fell five cents to 51.50 euros in light trade on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was 9 cents lower at 52.60 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Bosnian grid operator Nezavisni Operator Sistema (NOS) on Monday announced the total cross-border power capacity available for allocation in January.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 73.82 euros from 68.30 euros, continuing to trade well above its regional peers including Germany. Electricity for Tuesday cleared Poland's POLPX at 186.84 zlotys ($55.33), down from 196.84 zlotys.

Brent crude oil slipped below $108 a barrel on Monday as investors worried a European deal on closer fiscal union would not solve its debt crisis and might deepen a regional slowdown.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down nearly 4 percent to 7.54 euros a tonne at 1450 GMT as weak energy prices eroded some gains related to the weekend deal at the U.N. climate talks. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Keiron Henderson) ($1 = 0.7482 euros) ($1 = 3.3771 Polish zlotys)