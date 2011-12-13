* Czech Cal '12 falls to 51.30 euros per megawatt hour

* Serbian water levels forecast to rise

* Spot rises in Poland, falls in Hungary

PRAGUE, Dec 13 Czech spot power prices rose on Tuesday due to a fall in wind generation in the region and temperatures that remained warmer than normal, traders said.

Electricity for Wednesday delivery gained nearly 5 percent to 48.37 euros ($63.93)per megawatt hour on Czech market operator OTE's daily auction. Day ahead traded at around 47.20 euros in the over-the-counter market, about 60 cents below neighbouring Germany.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany declining to 12.5 GW from above 16 GW a day earlier and then falling toward 3.5 GW until Sunday.

"It is mainly the wind," one trader said. "The whole curve is nearly at the same level as yesterday."

Further along the curve, the front month gained 30 cents to 52.50 euros while Cal '12 baseload fell 20 cents, or 0.4 percent, to 51.30 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 13 cents to 52.48 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Serbia's hydrometeorological service forecast Serbian water levels for power generation will rise slightly through Dec. 20, after they increased last week on all rivers except the Drina and Morava.

Poland's No.2 utility Tauron may cooperate with its larger local rival PGE in the construction of a nuclear power plant, Tauron's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 189.68 zlotys ($55.23)from 186.84 zlotys while electricity for Wednesday cleared on Hungary's HUPX fell to 66.34 euros from 73.82 euros.

Brent crude rose over $108 on Tuesday after a sell-off in the previous session provided investors with some buying opportunity and after the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast demand growth next year in the teeth of an economic slowdown.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down nearly 6 percent to 7.13 euros a tonne at 1423 GMT while United Nations-backed CERs hit a record low. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson) ($1 = 0.7567 euros) ($1 = 3.4346 Polish zlotys)