* Czech Cal '12 falls 1 pct to 50.80 euros
* Slovak regulator OKs 5.5 pct retail gas increase
* Spot falls in Hungary, Poland
PRAGUE, Dec 14 Czech day ahead prices held
steady on Wednesday as wind generation in the region remained
strong while long term prices fell as worries about the euro
zone economy continued to weigh, traders said.
Electricity for Thursday delivery inched up 18 cents to
48.55 euros ($63.54)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter
market and cleared Czech market operator OTE's daily auction
slightly lower at 48.17 euros.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind
generation in Germany was forecast to decline to 9.9 GW for
Thursday from 13.3 GW a day earlier.
"Wind levels are still healthy," one trader said.
Prices fell along the curve with the front month dropping 2
percent to 51.40 euros while Cal '12 baseload fell more than 1
percent to 50.80 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange
Central Europe, the lowest level since December 6.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was
down 65 cents at 51.95 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
Slovakia's energy regulator on Wednesday approved a
household gas price rise of an average 5.5 percent in 2012,
lower than the increase utility Slovensky Plynarensky (SPP) had
sought to balance out rising commodity prices.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX fell slightly to 63.74 euros
from 66.34 euros while electricity for Thursday fell to 185.43
zlotys ($53.29)from 189.68 zlotys.
Brent and U.S. crude futures fell more than $3 on Wednesday
as revived concern about Europe's ability to tackle its debt
crisis pushed the euro and oil prices lower and strengthened the
dollar.
EU carbon prices fell to their lowest ever level on
Wednesday. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether
carbon contract, were down nearly 9 percent 6.41 euros a tonne
at 1453 GMT.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson)
($1 = 0.7641 euros)
($1 = 3.4794 Polish zlotys)