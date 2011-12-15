* Czech Cal '12 up 15 cents to 50.95 euros per megawatt hour

* Hungary PM eyes nuclear expansion

* Bulgaria grid operator announces Jan cross border capacity

PRAGUE, Dec 15 Czech spot power fell on Thursday due to lower demand headed into the weekend and a spike in wind generation in the region, traders said.

Electricity for Friday fell 3.4 percent to 46.52 euros ($60.25)per megawatt in Czech market operator OTE's daily auction. Day ahead declined 90 cents to 47 euros in the over-the-counter market.

"There should be a pretty big spike in wind above 15 GW in the peak hours tomorrow," one trader said.

Further along the curve, baseload electricity for 2012 closed up 15 cents to 50.95 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

In Bulgaria, the country's grid operator Electricity System Operator (ESO) announced the total cross-border power capacity available for allocation in January next year.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday the government plans to increase the proportion of nuclear in its electricity mix towards 60 percent from the current 40 percent.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange tumbled a little more than 15 euros to 48.50 euros while Poland's POLPX cleared electricity for Friday rose slightly to 187.59 zlotys from 185.43 zlotys.

Oil prices climbed towards $106 on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar and renewed buying interest after the steepest plunge in nearly three months wiped four percent off crude markets in the previous session.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down about 5 percent to 6.77 euros per tonne at 1449 GMT.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson) ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Editing by Keiron Henderson)