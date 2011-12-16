* Czech Cal '12 falls to 50.70 euros per megawatt hour

* Wind forecast to fall to 5.3 GW on Monday

* Day ahead fall in Hungary, up in Poland

PRAGUE, Dec 16 Czech power for the next working day fell on Friday as wind generation in the region was forecast to fall steeply and temperatures were expected to dip near freezing.

Electricity for Monday rose to 54 euros ($70.19) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, up from the Friday delivery price of 47 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany was forecast to fall over the weekend to 5.3 GW on Monday from 14.2 GW on Friday.

"Especially peak hours expect very low wind power," Point Carbon analysts wrote.

Along the curve, the front month fell 1 percent to 50.30 euros and Cal '12 baseload reversed gains from a day earlier and was fell half a percent to 50.70 euros in the over-the-counter market.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 30 cents to 51.80 euros on Germany's EEX in late afternoon trading.

Day ahead fell about 4 euros on Hungary's HUPX exchange to 44.55 euros as increased hydro supplies in Balkans pulled down prices. Electricity for Saturday rose to 187.59 zlotys ($53.94)from 185.43 zlotys on Poland's POLPX.

"The situation in the Balkans for hydro is better," one trader said. "It isn't 100 percent yet but people have started selling Balkan power."

Oil prices edged above $104 on Friday, consolidating after a heavy sell-off earlier in the week, supported by a weaker dollar and concern over U.S. sanctions against Iran, but the eurozone debt crisis continued to weigh.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 3 cents to percent to 6.80 euros per tonne at 1248 GMT.

($1 = 0.7694 euros) ($1 = 3.4776 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Jason Neely)