* Czech Cal '12 falls to 50.70 euros per megawatt hour
* Wind forecast to fall to 5.3 GW on Monday
* Day ahead fall in Hungary, up in Poland
PRAGUE, Dec 16 Czech power for the next
working day fell on Friday as wind generation in the region was
forecast to fall steeply and temperatures were expected to dip
near freezing.
Electricity for Monday rose to 54 euros ($70.19) per
megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, up from the Friday
delivery price of 47 euros.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind
generation in Germany was forecast to fall over the weekend to
5.3 GW on Monday from 14.2 GW on Friday.
"Especially peak hours expect very low wind power," Point
Carbon analysts wrote.
Along the curve, the front month fell 1 percent to 50.30
euros and Cal '12 baseload reversed gains from a day earlier and
was fell half a percent to 50.70 euros in the over-the-counter
market.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was
down 30 cents to 51.80 euros on Germany's EEX in late afternoon
trading.
Day ahead fell about 4 euros on Hungary's HUPX exchange to
44.55 euros as increased hydro supplies in Balkans pulled down
prices. Electricity for Saturday rose to 187.59 zlotys
($53.94)from 185.43 zlotys on Poland's POLPX.
"The situation in the Balkans for hydro is better," one
trader said. "It isn't 100 percent yet but people have started
selling Balkan power."
Oil prices edged above $104 on Friday, consolidating after a
heavy sell-off earlier in the week, supported by a weaker dollar
and concern over U.S. sanctions against Iran, but the eurozone
debt crisis continued to weigh.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were up 3 cents to percent to 6.80 euros per tonne at
1248 GMT.
($1 = 0.7694 euros)
($1 = 3.4776 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Jason Neely)