* Czech Cal '12 hits 10-month low at 50.50 euros

* Czech nuclear power plants at full capacity

* Spot rises in Hungary, Poland

PRAGUE, Dec 19 Higher wind production in the region, forecasts for warmer weather and supply from nuclear power plants helped push down Czech spot power prices on Monday while Cal '12 hit a 10-month low, traders said.

Electricity for Tuesday delivery fell to around 48 euros ($62.63) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, down from the Friday-for-Monday price of 54 euros and trading about 50 cents below the day ahead price in neighboring Germany.

"Spot is down on wind in Germany and the fact Czech nuclear power plants are running at 100 percent," one trader said.

Prices fell along the curve with the front month losing nearly 2 percent to 49.30 euros on expectations January will see warmer-than-normal temperatures, which will cut demand.

Most of continental Europe, the Nordic region and the UK will see warmer-than-normal weather between January and March, Weather Services International (WSI) said on Monday, painting a bearish picture for energy demand in early 2012.

Cal '12 baseload fell 10 cents to 50.50 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, the lowest level since hitting 50.20 euros on February 18.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 32 cents to 51.50 euros in late afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange.

Romania's sole nuclear power plant in Cernavoda on the river Danube shut down its second reactor at 0730 GMT on Monday for repairs, its operator Nuclearelectrica said.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 58.27 euros from 54.29 euros and climbed to 189.89 zlotys ($55.12)from 184.21 zlotys on Poland's POLPX.

Oil prices rose on Monday as the dollar weakened despite an initial flight-to-safety after the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, while protests in Kazakhstan's oil producing region raised the spectre of further supply disruption.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 4 cents to to 6.71 euros per tonne at 1434 GMT.

($1 = 0.7665 euros) ($1 = 3.4452 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by James Jukwey)