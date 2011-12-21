* Czech Cal '12 slips 45 cents to 50.90 euros

* Czech Coal to build new power plant

* Romania restarts nuclear reactor

PRAGUE, Dec 21 Czech spot prices fell on Wednesday on strong nuclear supply and lower demand, while long-term prices slipped in quiet trade ahead of the holidays, traders said.

Electricity for Thursday fell nearly 3 percent to 46 euros ($60.31) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market as weaker demand before the holidays offset a drop in wind generation in the region. This represented about a 2.50 euro spread below the price in neighboring Germany.

"It is pretty quiet trading around the holidays," one trader said.

Further along the curve, Cal '12 baseload fell nearly 1 percent to 50.90 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. No trades were seen for the front month in the over-the-counter market.

Around the region, the benchark German Cal '12 contract was down 19 cents to 52.10 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Czech privately held energy group Czech Coal plans to build a 660 megawatt power plant at one of its lignite mines in the north of the country, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Romania restarted the second reactor at its sole nuclear power plant in Cernavoda on the river Danube on Wednesday morning after shutting it down for repairs at the start of the week, operator Nuclearelectrica said.

Day-head power rose nearly 3 euros to 58.59 euros on Hungary's HUPX exchange, trading above the price of 56 euros in the over-the-counter market. Electricity for Thursday dipped to 198.58 zlotys ($58.47)from 200.69 zlotys on Poland's POLPX exchange.

Oil prices hovered around $106 a barrel on Wednesday as an initial boost to sentiment from a European Central Bank offer of cheap, three-year loans to banks subsequently faded on diminishing hopes the move would ease Europe's liquidity crisis.

EU carbon prices tumbled 7 percent on Wednesday morning, as traders continued to take profits after an 18 percent spike on Tuesday following a vote by Brussels-based policymakers to tighten supply.

($1 = 0.7628 euros) ($1 = 3.3960 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Baird)