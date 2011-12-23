* Front month down 20 cents to 50.15 euros
* Day-ahead almost doubles in Hungary, falls in Poland
PRAGUE, Dec 23 Czech power for Monday rose
slightly as forecasts for a fall in wind output outweighed lower
demand, while the front-year contract edged higher as oil prices
were firm, traders said on Friday.
Electricity for Monday traded at 41.00 euros ($53.57) per
megawatt-hour, or up 32 cents from prices paid for Friday in the
over-the counter-market.
"Monday is a second Christmas day, and consumption is
expected to be low due to structural changes. Wind power
production adds further to a bearish outlook," analysts from
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.
Further along the curve, the January contract was down 20
cents to 50.15 euros, while Cal '12 baseload edged 55 cents
higher in slow OTC trade.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal' 12 baseload
contract was up 5 cents to 52.60 euros in afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
German energy group RWE is seeking advisers to
sell its Polish business as part of the group's divestment plan,
daily Puls Biznesu reported, without naming its sources.
Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX Exchange almost doubled to 80.97
euros from 42.75 euros the day before as thin trade added to the
market's often high degree of volatility, which is due partly to
the country's limited cross-border capacity.
Electricity for Saturday on Poland's POLPX Exchange fell to
147.63 zlotys ($43.48) from 185.82 zlotys.
Oil held around $108 a barrel, supported by fresh signs of a
strengthening U.S. economy and concern of potential supply
disruptions in Iran and Iraq.
EU carbon allowances were trading 3.3 percent up to 8.35
euros a tonne at 1305 GMT as traders said the move was largely
due to a squaring-off of positions ahead of a four-day weekend
and before the end of the year.
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela, editing by Jane Baird)