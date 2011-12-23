* Front month down 20 cents to 50.15 euros

* Day-ahead almost doubles in Hungary, falls in Poland

PRAGUE, Dec 23 Czech power for Monday rose slightly as forecasts for a fall in wind output outweighed lower demand, while the front-year contract edged higher as oil prices were firm, traders said on Friday.

Electricity for Monday traded at 41.00 euros ($53.57) per megawatt-hour, or up 32 cents from prices paid for Friday in the over-the counter-market.

"Monday is a second Christmas day, and consumption is expected to be low due to structural changes. Wind power production adds further to a bearish outlook," analysts from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

Further along the curve, the January contract was down 20 cents to 50.15 euros, while Cal '12 baseload edged 55 cents higher in slow OTC trade.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal' 12 baseload contract was up 5 cents to 52.60 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

German energy group RWE is seeking advisers to sell its Polish business as part of the group's divestment plan, daily Puls Biznesu reported, without naming its sources.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX Exchange almost doubled to 80.97 euros from 42.75 euros the day before as thin trade added to the market's often high degree of volatility, which is due partly to the country's limited cross-border capacity.

Electricity for Saturday on Poland's POLPX Exchange fell to 147.63 zlotys ($43.48) from 185.82 zlotys.

Oil held around $108 a barrel, supported by fresh signs of a strengthening U.S. economy and concern of potential supply disruptions in Iran and Iraq.

EU carbon allowances were trading 3.3 percent up to 8.35 euros a tonne at 1305 GMT as traders said the move was largely due to a squaring-off of positions ahead of a four-day weekend and before the end of the year.

