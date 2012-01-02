* Czech Cal '13 falls 2 pct to 49.90 euros

* Wind generation forecast above 15 GW

* CEZ sets nuclear reactor shutdown schedule

PRAGUE, Jan 2Low demand and an expected bump in supply from wind generation kept a lid on Czech spot prices on Monday in thin trade as a number of countries in Europe observed a bank holiday, traders said.

Electricity for Tuesday delivery was 33 euros ($42.84)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market and fell more than 6 percent to 36.44 euros in Czech market operator OTE's daily auction. Neighbouring Germany traded at around 35.50 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany was forecast to more than double to near 16 GW before peaking at above 20 GW on Thursday.

"Wind power is about to surge tomorrow again as well as for the rest of the week," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote in a report.

Further along the curve, Cal '13 fell a little more than 2 percent to 49.90 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, the lowest level since hitting 49.85 euros on January 25 in 2011.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was down 89 cents to 52.30 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Czech utility CEZ set the dates for planned shutdowns in 2012 for its six reactors at the Temelin and Dukovany nuclear power plants.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 156.49 zlotys ($45.57)from 108.60 zlotys while electricity for Tuesday soared to 59.19 euros from 36.07 euros on Hungary's HUPX, trading more than 13 euros above the over-the-counter price. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) ($1 = 3.4340 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by James Jukwey)