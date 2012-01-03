(Corrects to show Cal '13 at 14-month low not 21 month low)

* Cal '13 hits lowest level since November 9, 2010

* Wind generation, warm weather weighs on spot

* Slovak reactors pass EU stress tests

PRAGUE, Jan 3 The key long-term Czech power contract fell to its lowest level in 14 months on Tuesday, weighed down by lower spot prices as well as falling gas and carbon, traders said.

Cal '13 power fell 10 cents to 49.80 euros ($64.65)per megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, the contract's lowest level since trading at 49.75 euros on November 9, 2010.

"The spot is weighing heavily on future prices at the moment," one trader said. "I think it is an overreaction."

Spot prices weakened with unseasonably warm weather and high levels of wind generation in the region. Day ahead fell nearly 2 percent to 32.40 euros in the over-the-counter market.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany ranging from 17 GW to above 21 GW for Wednesday and then rising further on Thursday.

"Wind power production in the system is expected to remain abundant tomorrow," Point Carbon analysts wrote.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 38 cents to 51.95 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

European gas demand will remain below 2008 levels until 2017 and the weak outlook could force suppliers like Russia's Gazprom and Norway's Statoil to reduce their gas prices, French bank Societe Generale said in a research note.

Slovakia's four nuclear reactors have passed so-called stress tests against potential severe accidents, earthquakes, floods and other extreme events, the country's nuclear regulator reported.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 192.70 zlotys ($56.12)from 179.03 zlotys while electricity for Wednesday tumbled to 44.47 euros from 59.19 euros on Hungary's HUPX.

Brent crude futures extended gains to more than $4 on Tuesday, pushing above $111 per barrel on potential threats to supply and supportive data from China, with the dollar's weakness and a strong open for equities on Wall Street also helping boost oil.

European carbon prices began 2012 with a steep fall of more than 6 percent on Tuesday, extending last week's losses on sliding German power prices and a warmer-than-expected holiday period. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) ($1 = 3.4340 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)