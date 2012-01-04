* Cal '13 rises off 14-month low

* Wind generation seen as high as 21 GW for Thursday

* Serbian water levels seen flat

PRAGUE, Jan 4 Strong wind generation in the region pressured Czech spot prices on Wednesday while Cal '13 baseload rebounded from a 14-month low touched a day earlier, traders said.

Electricity for Thursday delivery fell 5 percent to 30.75 euros ($40.14) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, remaining at extremely low levels to start the year.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed estimates for wind generation in Germany ranging from nearly 21 GW to just above 23 GW for Thursday before dipping on Friday.

"Output is forecasted to increase all ours of the day, but is most pronounced in the off peak I (early off peak) and early peak period," Point Carbon analysts wrote.

Further along the curve, Cal '13 baseload rose 10 cents to 49.90 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, rebounding from Tuesday when the contract hit its lowest level since touching 49.75 euros on Nov. 9, 2010.

Czech power market operator OTE said day-ahead trading volume soared by 73 percent in 2011, helped by integrated power markets in the region and by more traders looking to balance short-term positions.

The Freising, Germany-based Central Allocation Office GmbH (CAO) published on Wednesday offered capacities for its auction for cross border capacity in February in the CEE region.

In Serbia, water levels for power generation were forecast to remain mainly flat through Jan. 10 after they fell last week, Serbia's hydrometeorological service said in a weekly forecast.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX was stable at 44.50 euros while electricity for Thursday on Poland's POLPX dipped to 154.50 zlotys ($45.18)from 162.72 zlotys.

"Spot prices are low, because the wind is strong, while winter is relatively very warm while combined heating and power plants are working and present on the rebalancing market," one trader on the Polish market said.

Brent crude futures rose more than $1 on Wednesday and U.S. crude erased losses and turned higher on comments from diplomats that European Union governments have reached preliminary agreement to ban imports of Iranian crude.

EU carbon prices were trading down 2 percent on Wednesday afternoon following the previous day's sharp drop of almost 10 percent, when lower power prices and an influx of fresh permit supply undermined prices. ($1 = 0.7661 euros) ($1 = 3.4198 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Anthony Barker)