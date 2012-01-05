* Wind generation forecast at around 10 GW

* Polish power exports up 49 pct through November

* Spot falls in Poland, Hungary

PRAGUE, Jan 5 Czech spot power rose on Thursday as wind generation in the region eased, while the Cal '13 contract rose along with carbon and gas, traders said.

Electricity for Friday delivery rose to 32 euros ($41.31) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market from 30.75 euros a day earlier and represented a discount of about 1.35 euros compared with day-ahead power in neighboring Germany.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed estimates for wind generation in Germany would fall in half to just above 10 GW from nearly 21 GW. High wind production levels and warm weather have weighed on spot prices the first week of the year.

"The wind is forecast to drop quite a lot tomorrow," one trader said.

Further along the curve, the front month ticked up 30 cents to 48.40 euros, and Cal '13 baseload was 20 cents higher at 50.15 euros in late afternoon trading on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was up 19 cents at 52.50 euros on Germany's EEX in late afternoon trading.

In Poland, data from the grid operator showed power exports rose 49 percent in the first 11 months of 2011 as neighboring Germany bumped up imports after shuttering nuclear power plants.

Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange dipped to 151.92 zlotys ($43.56) from 154.50 zlotys, while electricity for Friday dropped to 34.44 euros from 44.50 euros heading into the weekend.

Oil was steady at around $113.80 a barrel on Thursday as political tensions kept a floor under prices, following a European Union agreement to stop importing Iranian crude, but a stronger dollar capped gains.

European carbon rose on Thursday, gaining as much as 5 percent at one point, as buyers returned after EU Allowance prices dropped 10 percent in the past two sessions. ($1 = 0.7747 euros) ($1 = 3.4877 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Baird)