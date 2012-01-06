* Wind levels forecast to fall on Sunday
* Day ahead rises in Hungary, Poland
* CEZ mulls selling renewables assets
PRAGUE, Jan 6 Czech day ahead fell
slightly on Friday with colder weather propping up demand and
helping to offset healthy wind generation levels in the region
that has weighed on prices all week.
Electricity for Saturday dipped 0.4 percent to 32.59 euros
($41.69) on Czech market operator OTE's daily auction, remaining
around a level where day ahead has traded during the first week
of the year.
High wind production levels in Germany -- which peaked at
near 21 GW on Thursday - were forecast at about 11 GW on
Saturday and nearly 8 GW on Sunday, according to data from
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.
Trading was light due to public holidays in neighboyring
Poland, Germany and Slovakia.
"Wind power production in Germany is still forecast to
remain on healthy levels during the weekend, especially on
Saturday" Point Carbon analysts wrote. "On Sunday we expect to
see a downward path in the production profile throughout the
day."
Further along the curve, the front month rose 10 cents to
48.50 euros in the over-the-counter market and Cal '13 baseload
was 35 cents lower at 49.85 euros in later afternoon trading on
the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was
down 28 cents at 52.20 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
Czech utility CEZ may look to spin off its
renewable power businesses into a qualified investors fund this
year, but it may not include its foreign assets, a spokesman
said.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX soared 37.55 euros to 71.99
euros, trading well above the day ahead price of 45.25 euros in
the over-the-counter market. Prices have been volatile in recent
month on HUPX where day ahead power has traded well above its
regional peers.
In Poland, electricity for Saturday on the POLPX exchange
rose nearly 12 zlotys to 162.03 zlotys ($45.98).
Brent and U.S. crude futures turned lower on Friday as the
stronger dollar and a mixed opening for equities on Wall Street
provided pressure on oil prices despite supportive nonfarm
payrolls data from the United States.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were off 3 percent to 6.52 euros a tonne at 1436 GMT.
($1 = 0.7817 euros)
($1 = 3.5240 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jason Neely)