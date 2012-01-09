* Czech Cal '12 rises to 50.15 euros

* Romania's Hidroelectrica won't lift force majeure in Q1

* Hungary day-ahead steady, Poland up

PRAGUE, Jan 9 Czech day-ahead power prices fell on Monday due to expectations for more wind generation in the region and temperatures that remained above seasonal averages, traders said.

Electricity for Tuesday delivery fell nearly 3 percent to 44.41 euros per megawatt hour ($56.46) in Czech market operator OTE's daily auction.

In the over-the-counter market, power for Tuesday delivery fell to 44.80 euros from the price for Monday delivery but was still well above levels for last week, when spot power traded in the low 30-euro range due to weak demand after the holidays and strong wind production levels.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed Tuesday forecasts for wind generation in Germany ranging from 5.7 GW to 9 GW, up from the previous day.

"It's mostly the higher wind affecting the price and the fact it is still warmer than normal," one trader said.

Further along the curve, the front month rose 1.25 euros to 49.75 euros and Cal '12 baseload was 30 cents higher at 50.15 in late afternoon trading on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, tracking rises in the carbon emissions market.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 37 cents at 52.55 euros on Germany's EEX exchange in late day trading.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up more than 3 percent to 6.82 euros a tonne at 1356 GMT.

European prompt power exchange EPEX SPOT on Monday delivered figures for electricity trading in four European countries in 2011, showing Germany and Austria had increased trades by 9.2 percent over 2010 to 224.6 terawatt hours (TWh).

In Romania, state-owned hydro power producer Hidroelectrica will be unable to lift force majeure due to drought in the first quarter of the year and will produce no more than 60 percent of its usual output, its general director was quoted as saying on Monday.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX was steady at 52.53 euros, well above neighboring Germany and its central European peers. Electricity for Tuesday rose slightly to 190.03 zlotys ($53.87)from 185.90 zlotys on Poland's POLPX exchange.

Brent crude futures slipped on Monday, reversing earlier gains to trade below $113 a barrel, as worries about the economic health of the euro zone offset a premium related to Iran's threat to shut a key oil-shipping route. ($1 = 0.7865 euros) ($1 = 3.5275 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Baird)