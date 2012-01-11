* Czech Cal '13 falls to 49.55 euros

* Wind generation forecast above 16 GW

* Front month rises

PRAGUE, Jan 11 A surge in wind production in the region drove Czech day-ahead power prices lower on Wednesday, while the key long-term contract fell along with oil, traders said.

Electricity for Thursday tumbled more than 10 percent to 39.50 euros ($50.47) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter (OTC) market. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany was forecast to more than double to above 16 GW for Thursday.

"The wind will be strong for the rest of the work week and will weigh down the spot price," one trader said.

Further along the curve, the front month gained 1 percent to around 49.50 euros on hopes for colder weather, while Cal '13 baseload was nearly 1 percent lower at 49.55 euros in late afternoon trading on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was down 37 cents to 51.90 euros in later afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Germany's power consumption in 2011 was down by 0.5 percentage points from a year earlier at 607 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), while production was down 2.5 percent at 612 billion kWh year-on-year, industry association BDEW said.

Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 178.17 zlotys ($51.04) from 180.43 zlotys. This was a little less than 6 euros above the OTC price of 172.25 zlotys.

In Hungary, electricity for Thursday dipped more than 9 percent to 46.90 euros in the OTC market but soared to 74.70 euros on the country's HUPX exchange, underlining the volatility of the platform over the past several months.

Brent crude oil fell as worries about Europe's debt problems reasserted themselves, reversing earlier gains prompted by a blast in Tehran that highlighted the possibility of oil supply disruption from Iran.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 3 cents to 7.10 euros a tonne at 1503 GMT. ($1 = 0.7826 euros) ($1 = 3.4909 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Baird)