* Cal '13 seen at 49.60 euros per megawatt hour
* Wind generation remains high
* EEX derivatives volumes drop in 2011
PRAGUE, Jan 12 Czech day ahead power
prices rose sharply on Thursday with traders saying the increase
was not in line with fundamentals and more likely explained by
low liquidity.
Electricity for Friday delivery jumped nearly 10 percent to
43.40 euros ($55.06) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter
market. Czech market operator OTE cleared power at 44.59 euros,
representing about a 35 cent premium to the German OTC price.
Demand is expected to dip slightly ahead of the weekend with
dropping temperatures likely to support consumption. Data from
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon shows wind generation in Germany
forecast lower but still far above seasonal averages at nearly
15 GW.
"With the wind the same and heading into the weekend it's
hard to say why the prices are rising," one trader said. "The
low volume is moving in on OTE."
Further along the curve, the front month rose 10 cents to
49.60 euros while Cal '13 baseload was assessed five cents
higher at 49.60 euros in late afternoon trading on the
Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was
off 4 cents at 51.90 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
The volume of electricity derivatives traded on the German
EEX energy exchange fell 11 percent last year as traders grew
reluctant to take long-term positions amid uncertainty in the
markets, the bourse said on Thursday.
In Poland, the country's anti-monopoly office (UOKiK)
approved the Warsaw Stock Exchange's (WSE) 179.4
million zloty ($51 million) purchase of local power exchange
POLPX.
Day ahead on POLPX ticked up to 180.23 zlotys ($51.20) from
178.17 zlotys while electricity for Friday dipped to 51.12 euros
from 74.70 euros on Hungary's HUPX exchange.
Brent and U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $2
in volatile trading on Thursday as the euro rallied versus the
dollar, adding lift to dollar-denominated oil along with
concerns about supply disruptions.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were more than 3 percent higher at 7.26 euros a tonne
at 1449 GMT.
($1 = 0.7882 euros)
($1 = 3.5205 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)