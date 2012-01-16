* Czech Cal '13 fall 2 pct to 48.15 euros

* Czech spot down on oversupply

* Romanian company starts work on 150 MW wind farm

PRAGUE, Jan 16 The Czech Cal '13 contract dropped to an all-time low on Monday following a ratings cut of several euro-zone members that raised fears over economic growth and future energy demand, traders said.

Trading was active along the curve with electricity for the second, third and fourth quarters all trading nearly 4 percent lower as a lower spot price also weighed on long-term contracts.

Cal '13 baseload closed 2 percent lower to 48.15 euros ($60.99)per megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, representing the contract's all-time low.

"If power in January - the most expensive month - in the coldest week of the year is at 50 euros on no wind, then Cal '13 at 50 euros is overvalued," one trader said.

Spot prices fell as neighbouring Germany was oversupplied even as wind generation remained low and temperatures dropped from the previous week. Czech day ahead power fell to 50.15 euros in the over-the-counter market, down from the Friday-for-Monday price of 52.75 euros.

Around the region, Standard & Poor's late on Friday downgraded the credit ratings of nine euro-zone countries, stripping France and Austria of their coveted triple-A.

In Germany, analysts said super-sized utilities need to reinvent themselves over the coming years, as a government-ordered nuclear exit forces them to reduce dependency on their home market, sell assets and rejig their energy portfolios to become more competitive.

The benchmark German Cal '13 contract was down 1.16 euros to 50.30 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

In Romania, private wind energy company Monsson Group started work on a 150 megawatt wind park in southeastern Constanta county, an investment worth 250 million euros ($317 million), it said on Monday.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 190.08 zlotys ($54.48)from 192.07 zlotys while day ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 59.3 euros from 53.30 euros.

Brent crude rose above $111 on worries over supply disruptions after Iran warned Gulf Arab neighbours of consequences if they raised oil output to replace Iranian barrels facing international sanctions.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down nearly 3.6 percent to 6.74 euros a tonne at 1528 GMT. ($1 = 0.7895 euros) ($1 = 3.4888 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn)