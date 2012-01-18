* Czech/Slovak markets split second straight day

* Talk of Balkan outage props up Hungarian spot

* Romania readies sale of stake in state power producers

PRAGUE, Jan 18 Warmer weather, more wind generation and healthy nuclear supply helped drag down Czech day ahead power on Wednesday as bottlenecks caused the integrated Czech and Slovak markets to decouple for a second straight day, traders said.

Electricity for Thursday delivery fell more than 5 percent to around 43.50 euros ($55.41)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market as the spread with neighbouring Germany shrunk to about 30 cents.

Market operator OTE cleared Czech day ahead baseload at 44.15 euros and Slovak day ahead at 59.34 euros with cross border capacity issues leaving utilities in Slovakia short, traders said.

"The capacity was cut again," one trader said.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany was forecast higher at nearly 7 GW, offsetting a fall in solar production.

Further along the curve, the front month dipped 15 cents to 45.85 euros and Cal '13 baseload was up 30 cents to 48.10 euros in late afternoon trading on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe to move further off an all-time low hit earlier in the week.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was up 32 cents to 50.55 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Romania's government approved a plan to sell 10 percent stakes in state-owned power producers Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica.

The Bulgarian parliament banned on Wednesday shale oil and gas exploration through hydraulic fracturing or fracking due to environmental concerns following widespread protests against the unconventional procedure.

Day ahead fell a little more than 11 euros to 65.42 euros on Hungary's HUPX exchange, a level far above that of regional peers as traders said talk of a plant outage in Bosnia was helping to prop up prices in the Balkans and Hungary.

"There is talk of a 200 MW plant out in Bosnia," one Balkan trader said.

In Poland, utilities will have a total of 2.55 gigawatts offline for maintenance on Friday as it plans to shut down one block, data from grid operator PSE Operator showed on Wednesday.

Electricity for Thursday fell to 179.05 zlotys ($52.24)from 185.36 zlotys on the Poland's POLPX exchange while Cal '13 was steady in the over-the-counter market with 5 MW changing hands.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up more than 1 percent to 6.81 euros a tonne at 1427 GMT. ($1 = 0.7851 euros) ($1 = 3.4277 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson)