PRAGUE, Jan 20 Czech power for the next working day rose on Friday as wind generation levels were forecast to fall sharply after the weekend, while Cal '13 also climbed higher.

Electricity for Monday rose to 43.50 euros ($56.08) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, up from the Friday delivery price of 41.90 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation would decrease to nearly 4 GW from a weekend peak of almost 16 GW on Sunday. Power for Sunday was trading at only 16 euros due to forecasts for strong wind and low demand.

"Comparing Monday to Friday, wind is still healthy but dropping substantially," Point Carbon analysts said.

Further along the curve, the front month rose 2.5 percent to 47 euros, while Cal '13 baseload gained 20 cents to around 48.80 euros in the over-the-counter market.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was up 29 cents to 51.10 euros in late afternoon trade on Germany's EEX.

In Bulgaria, the energy minister said the country would halt electricity exports to neighbouring Balkan countries as of 1 a.m. on Saturday (2300 GMT Friday) as a strike in its biggest coal mines continued for a sixth day.

Serbian power utility Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) called for talks with workers at the country's biggest coal-fired power plant to resolve a wage dispute and avert potentially crippling industrial action.

Poland's utilities will have a total of 2.51 gigawatts offline for maintenance on Sunday, data from grid operator PSE Operator showed on Friday.

Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX fell to 163.88 zlotys ($48.90)from 171.60 zlotys, while day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX fell to 55.67 euros from 73.01 euros. The spot price was well above its regional peers as poor hydro conditions in the Balkans propped up wholesale prices.

In other markets, U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than $1 on Friday as stronger dollar provided pressure along with concerns about Europe's debt problems and China's contracting manufacturing sector and with the February crude contract set to expire at the end of the session.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down nearly 1 percent to 7.25 euros a tonne at 1511 GMT. ($1 = 0.7757 euros) ($1 = 3.3510 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Baird)