PRAGUE, Jan 20 Czech power for the next
working day rose on Friday as wind generation levels were
forecast to fall sharply after the weekend, while Cal '13 also
climbed higher.
Electricity for Monday rose to 43.50 euros ($56.08) per
megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, up from the Friday
delivery price of 41.90 euros.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind
generation would decrease to nearly 4 GW from a weekend peak of
almost 16 GW on Sunday. Power for Sunday was trading at only 16
euros due to forecasts for strong wind and low demand.
"Comparing Monday to Friday, wind is still healthy but
dropping substantially," Point Carbon analysts said.
Further along the curve, the front month rose 2.5 percent to
47 euros, while Cal '13 baseload gained 20 cents to around 48.80
euros in the over-the-counter market.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
was up 29 cents to 51.10 euros in late afternoon trade on
Germany's EEX.
In Bulgaria, the energy minister said the country would halt
electricity exports to neighbouring Balkan countries as of 1
a.m. on Saturday (2300 GMT Friday) as a strike in its biggest
coal mines continued for a sixth day.
Serbian power utility Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) called
for talks with workers at the country's biggest coal-fired power
plant to resolve a wage dispute and avert potentially crippling
industrial action.
Poland's utilities will have a total of 2.51 gigawatts
offline for maintenance on Sunday, data from grid operator PSE
Operator showed on Friday.
Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX fell to 163.88 zlotys
($48.90)from 171.60 zlotys, while day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX
fell to 55.67 euros from 73.01 euros. The spot price was well
above its regional peers as poor hydro conditions in the Balkans
propped up wholesale prices.
In other markets, U.S. crude futures extended losses to more
than $1 on Friday as stronger dollar provided pressure along
with concerns about Europe's debt problems and China's
contracting manufacturing sector and with the February crude
contract set to expire at the end of the session.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were down nearly 1 percent to 7.25 euros a tonne at
1511 GMT.
($1 = 0.7757 euros)
($1 = 3.3510 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Baird)