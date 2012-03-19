* Solar forecast above 4 GW
* Polish grid operator sees 2.9 GW of capacity offline
* Czech Cal '13 rises 1 pct to 50.60 euros
PRAGUE, March 19 Czech day ahead power retreated
on Monday on forecasts for a bump in solar generation and
limited cross border capacity that kept on lid on exports to
neighboring Germany, increasing supply, traders said.
Electricity for Tuesday delivery fell 1.20 euros to 42.30
euros ($55.71) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market
with the discount to neighboring Germany at around 3 euros.
Sunny weather has weighed on spot prices in the past week.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed solar generation
in Germany was forecast to top 4 GW on Tuesday and remain above
that level for the remainder of the week.
Traders also said Slovakia has started exporting again but a
lack of cross border capacity has limited the amount of
electricity flowing into Germany, adding pressure on the spot
price.
"It all goes through the Czech borders to Germany but there
is not enough cross border capacity so it stays here," one
trader said. "That's also why spot is weak along with the
sunshine and will be most probably in the coming days."
Further along the curve, the front month dipped one percent
to 41.80 euros while baseload electricity for 2013 delivery rose
1 percent to 50.60 euros.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
rose 31 cents to 52.70 euros in late afternoon trade on
Germany's EEX.
Data from Poland's grid operator showed the country's
utilities would have a total of 2.9 gigawatts of power offline
for maintenance on Wednesday.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX fell to 162.53 zlotys
($51.91)from 165.20 zlotys, while on Hungary's HUPX electricity
for Tuesday rose to 46.87 euros from 43.05 euros.
Brent crude oil traded near $126 on Monday as tension over
Iran's nuclear program supported prices, offsetting an increase
in oil exports from Libya and a rise in production by Saudi
Arabia.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were down half a percent to 7.73 euros a tonne at 1416
GMT.
($1 = 0.7592 euros)
($1 = 3.1311 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)