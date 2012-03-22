* Cal '13, Cal '14 lowest since Feb. 15

* Spot steady as fundamentals remain unchanged

* Solar generation forecast at 4.3 GW

PRAGUE, March 22 Czech long-term power prices fell to a five-week low on Thursday, dragged down by lower carbon, gas and weak European manufacturing data that raised doubts over future energy demand, traders said.

Day ahead power was stable at around 41.50 euros ($54.74) per megawatt hour as fundamental factors remained the same, with the discount to neighboring Germany narrowing to around 2 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon forecast wind production in Germany at under 1 GW and solar generation at 4.3 GW while mild temperatures continued.

Prices fell along the curve, with Cal '13 baseload dipping to 49.70 euros while electricity for 2014 delivery slipped more than 1 percent to 49.75 euros. Both contracts touched their lowest level since February 15.

"UK gas prices for summer delivery broke through a support level of 60 pence per therm, which cleared the way for the German Cal to go under 52 euros and Czech followed," one trader said. "It is possible we will see April and May (contracts) below 40 euros."

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 24 cents to 51.80 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX edged up less than a zloty to 163.46 zlotys ($51.95)while electricity for Friday fell to 43.55 euros from 45.18 euros on Hungary's HUPX exchange.

Brent crude oil fell on Thursday, and was set for its lowest close in more than two weeks after weak Chinese and European manufacturing data sparked fears slowing growth could dent global energy demand.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, fell nearly 5 percent to 7.07 euros a tonne at 1405 GMT. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) ($1 = 3.1467 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by James Jukwey)